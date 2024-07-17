Hello Games is preparing to launch the largest No Man's Sky update of the year so far, and it looks like a beauty.

From the outside, the 'Worlds Part I' update might not be the game-changer that we have seen from previous patches, but this one is all about the immersion. That's because this update packs in more fresh details than we have seen in a long time, bringing about "a complete refresh of the universe" — no biggie then, eh?

The latest update adds new flora and fauna to each planet, making environments appear richer than ever before. There are also new creatures to discover, new planetary volumetrics and — hear us out here — a stunning-looking new cloud and wave system. How well each of these will appear on Switch remains to be seen, but there's no denying that things look squeaky clean in the above reveal trailer.

Those after some story-focused space exploration can also blast off in a new community-driven, bug-hunting expedition which Hello Games describes as "something very Starship Troopers inspired". Intriguing...

The full 'Worlds Part I' patch notes can be found on the No Man's Sky website and you can find a deep-dive video into the new additions on the Hello Games YouTube channel.

And in case you're wondering, yes, 'Worlds Part I' is the first part of something bigger so we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months to see where this one goes.

This update is set to lift off today, but previous patches have taken a little longer to come to Switch than other platforms so keep watching the skies over the next few days.