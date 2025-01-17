Nintendo's share price has taken a slight hit since the company officially revealed its next-gen hardware: the Nintendo Switch 2.

As reported by Al Jazeera (thanks, Eurogamer), Nintendo's share price fell as much as 7.2% following the surprise reveal. It recovered slightly during the following hours, but by the day's closure, a final drop of 4.2% was recorded.

Oh gosh, whatever shall we do..? Look, truth be told, there's nothing to panic about. Nintendo's share price has been at a record high for quite some time now, climbing even further in the days preceding the Switch 2's reveal. This drop, while certainly notable, isn't anything particularly unusual. In fact, Nintendo's share price at the time of writing (9,181 JPY) is still higher than where it started during the first week of 2025.

There are certainly those that would deem Nintendo's reveal trailer for the Switch 2 to be rather "safe", all things considered – especially after so many leaks kind of dampened the surprise. Indeed, even we thought we'd see more than just one game showcased, but alas. That said, we reckon the trailer accomplished its goal of letting consumers know that, yes, this is the thing you know and love, but better.

Nintendo's share price is likely to fluctuate significantly over the coming weeks, but we suspect it will remain quite high, particularly as we inch toward the upcoming Direct presentation focused on the Switch 2.

There's nothing to worry about here, folks.