Folks, the Nintendo Switch 2 has been officially revealed, and alongside that, we also know we're getting a brand new Mario Kart game.

Okay, we probably could have predicted that, but we did get a little bit of footage during today's Switch 2 reveal video. It's only a glimpse, but you can clearly see the graphical updates on display here.

If you want to comb over every little detail, the Mario Kart footage starts at around 1:40.

This is breaking news and we'll update this post with more information as we get it.