Following the official reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2, accessory maker Nacon has revealed a range of new products for the upcoming console.

If you're familiar with the kind of stuff manufacturers would make for the original Switch, then very little here will come as a surprise. That said, the premium-looking steering wheel that houses both of the Switch 2's Joy-Con looks rather swish; we'd love to take that one for a spin.

Otherwise, we've got carry cases, Joy-Con wheels for use with Mario Kart 9 and other potential racers, standard grips, and screen protectors. The usual, in other words.

Still, it's cool to see this stuff finally see the light of day after the Switch 2 was shrouded in mystery for so long. We expect the floodgates to truly open now as we head closer to Nintendo's April Direct presentation and the eventual Switch 2 launch.

For now, let's take a look at some of the products on offer: