As exciting as new console launches are, it's become increasingly difficult in recent years to secure certain systems on release. Sony's PlayStation 5 was hugely impacted by this coming off the pandemic, so how will it be for Nintendo's Switch successor this many years on?

Bloomberg has released a new report about the possible shipment data for the Switch 2 in the first year of its life, and according to Robin Zhu - an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, Nintendo's supply chain is ready to sell more than 20 million units in 2025.

In comparison, the original Switch shifted around 15 million units in its opening year, but the Switch 2 launch will now be nearly a decade later. During the Switch's beginnings, the company was also still recovering from its troubled Wii U generation all while extending the life of its 3DS just in case.

Now that the Switch has proven itself (shifting over 146 million units globally), there's likely a lot more confidence within Nintendo about the system's successor - so if this figure from Bloomberg's source is accurate, hopefully, it means we don't have to worry as much about acquiring these new hybrid units when the release date is announced and pre-orders go live.

Of course, one thing we also don't know just yet is the price of the Switch 2 - which will likely be a deciding factor for many fans. There have already been all sorts of price estimates and predictions based on the rumoured technology inside of Nintendo's new hardware, so hopefully the upcoming Direct presentation confirms this.