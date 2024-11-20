Update []: This update is now live!
Original Story: The Mortal Kombat 1 update featuring the new DLC fighter Ghostface from the 'Scream' series is now available on the Switch.
As part of this, the game has also received another major patch. It includes some visual fixes for the title on Switch as well as all sorts of general fixes and adjustments. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of WB Games Support.
Here's the full rundown:
Mortal Kombat 1 Patch Notes - November Update
Nintendo Switch
- Fixed Noob Saibot visual issue
- Fixed various visual/audio/physics issues caused by some character skins and palettes
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Move list corrections & Localization fixes
- AI adjustments & improvements
- Improvements to Screen Reader functionality
- Added Ghost Face Fighter to Roster
- Added MK ’95 Movie skins for Ermac & Rain
- Added MK2 skins for Mileena, Kitana, & Tanya
- Added Holiday skins for Kameo Frost & Kameo Sareena
- Added new options to Match Replays
- Match Replay Rewind
- Match Replay Takeover
- Fixed several visual issues during brutalities
- Fixed issue that sometimes allowed Fatalities to be performed out of range
- Fixed issues with some grunts sounds not playing during several moves
- Fixed issue with being unable to block the same frame as an opponent activates Fatal Blow
- Adjusted throw attack animation for all characters when performed with their Back to the camera
- Throws no longer remove armor
- Fixed visual issues with several characters Throw Escapes online if a rollback occurs
- Fixed visual issues when characters are hit while very high in the air
Invasions
- Fixed issue that could cause Talismans to not recharge if used as the last hit on the opponent
Character Specific Adjustments
Main Fighters
Ashrah
- You can now hold LT after all of her Enhanced Specials to change Hell/Heaven Modes
Geras
- Added Enhanced versions of History Lesson and Follow-Up Exam that hits ducking opponents, does increased damage, and has a different hit reaction
- Redo now lasts 5 seconds (was 3 seconds)
- Kameo Scorpion Get Over Here now functions like other Kameo interrupts when interacting with Redo
- Redo will now end when his attack is parried by Kameo Sub-Zero's Deep Freeze
Havik
- Fixed Skab Stab (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor
- When Shang Tsung morphed into Havik ends, Enhanced Blood Bath tether is now removed
- Fixed visual issues when Havik is frozen during certain special moves
- Fixed visual issue when Charge! Fatal Blow is performed with Motaro as partner
Kitana
- Flipping Out (Jump + Front Kick, Back Kick) first hit can now be cancelled
- Square Wave can be cancelled on hit into Kameo Sonya's (Air) Ricochet Dive Kick
Li Mei
- (Air) Flipping Heel Kick now has 10 more frames of hit advantage
Mileena
- Fixed visual issues with Enhanced Teleport Down when performed near the corner of the arena
Raiden
- Enhanced Lightning Port in neutral will have priority over Lightning Port while block button is held
Reiko
- Bloody Pitcher (Towards + Back Punch) has a new hit reaction
Sindel
- Queen's Kommand & Enhanced Queen's Kommand now break through Kameo armor
- Fixed situations with Enhanced Queen's Kommand visual effects lingering after certain Kameo moves
Smoke
- Added new move (Air) Vicious Vapors that causes a ground bounce on hit
- Added new move (Air) Enhanced Vicious Vapors that causes a restand stun
- Added new move (Air) Vicious Vapors Cancel that is possible after (Air) Vicious Vapors or (Air) Enhanced Vicious Vapors
- Tele-Stab (Away + Back Punch) can now be cancelled before the attack hits into certain air moves
- Face Walk (Towards + Back Kick) damage on 2nd hit is now 30 (was 50) and has slightly increased damage scaling on final hit
- Turning Heel (Back Kick) damage scaling slightly increased
Sub-Zero
- Ice Slide & Enhanced Ice Slide will now knock opponent in the air if Front Kick is not held
- Ice Slide & Enhanced Ice Slide will now perform synchronized hit animation that leaves opponent in front of Sub-Zero by holding Front Kick
- Sub-Zero now jumps slightly farther after Ice Klone and causes freeze reactions when Fully Enhanced
- Ice Klone has an adjusted hit region and lasts 30 frames longer (Enhanced lasts 100 frames longer)
- Fully Enhanced Ice Klone has adjusted hit regions, first two Klones last 100 frames longer, and third clone lasts 160 frames longer
- Enhanced Ice Klone & Fully Enhanced Ice Klone cooldown increased by 60 frames
- Ice Klone can now freeze an opponent that has already been frozen once and Enhanced Ice Klone & Fully Enhanced Ice Klone can 3 times
Shang Tsung
- Fixed pseudo infinite kombos with Kameo Kopy while using several Kameos when opponent is using Kameo Goro
Tanya
- Fixed Brought Low (Front Kick, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor
Omni-Man
- Adjusted camera when Invincible Rush is used against an opponent positioned high off screen
Quan Chi
- Fixed (Air) Head Rush visual effects issues with projectile hitting the ground
- Fixed Best Foot Forward missing visual effects if performed immediately after certain attacks
- Fixed Koccyx Krusher (Away + Front Kick, Back Kick, Back Punch) hitbox being misaligned on first frame
Peacemaker
- Fixed Head On Approach (Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor
Homelander
- Fixed See No Evil (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor
- Blaze It Up (Towards + Back Kick) is now mid (was low)
- Fixed laser visual effects in his flight stance misaligned during invisibility granted by Shujinko
- Fixed camera issue with using Fatal Blow immediately after Back Throw
- Fixed animation issue that could occur when entering flight
- Fixed visual effects issue when Enhanced Low Laser Eyes hits a Kameo
- Fixed visual effects issue when Sweeping Laser Eyes hits an opponent as they teleport
Takeda
- Fixed issue that could cause Shooting Star to hit twice with one projectile
Cyrax
- Dialing Up (Away + Front Punch) has 5 more frames of recovery on miss
- Blast Overhead (Away + Back Punch) second hit no longer occurs if the first hit is Up Blocked
- Fixed visual issue with Dud bombs detonating at an incorrect height
- Fixed visual issue with Mistwalk is performed right before Fatal Blow
- Fixed rare issue during Detonation (Front Kick, Back Punch) that could cause the bomb visual to become misaligned
Sektor
- Adjusted input leniency on Thruster Boost
- Fixed facing issue with Automated Knee (Towards + Back Kick) when used on a knocked down opponent
- Fixed issue where Flame Thrower would do the follow-up attack when blocked after Enhanced Flame Thrower had it’s armor shattered
Noob Saibot
- Fix for Shadow Tackle having incorrect hit animation if you trade with the opponent
- Fixed Shadowbringer (Down + Back Punch) causing incorrect location for visual effects if used immediately after certain Basic Attacks
- Guillotine (Towards + Front Kick) now has a new hit reaction
- Enhanced Tele-Slam in neutral will have priority over Tele-Slam while block button is held
Kameo Fighters
Cyrax (Kameo)
- Fixed visual issue with duplicate Buzz Saw appearing during Fatal Blow cinematic
Frost (Kameo)
- Ice Wall can now be cancelled into an ambush Ice Krash
- Ice Krash hit reaction changed and will now cause a popup hit reaction if close to an Ice Wall
Goro (Kameo)
- Dead Weight has a faster recharge rate
- Ambush Cancels after Raise The Roof & Punch Walk have a faster recharge rate
- Fixed combo counter not incrementing during the last hit of Dead Weight
Sareena (Kameo)
- Added new move Jataaka's Blessing, creates a zone that increases partner's super meter and increases their damage done
- Demonic Dance input changed to Up + Kameo
- Fixed Kia's Blades causing combo to reset when opponent is dead during the final round
Sub-Zero (Kameo)
- Kold Shoulder hitbox adjusted, has different hit reaction, and travels further when performed during Arctic Armor
Mavado (Kameo)
- Fixed rare situations where Nindrop & Best Feet Forward could be possible while his partner is in a hit reaction
Ferra (Kameo)
- Adjusted timing before an attack can be performed after Let Me Ride if the opponent isn’t in a kombo
- Fixed Let Me Ride doing damage to Main Fighter under specific circumstances
Will you be checking out this update? Let us know in the comments.
[source x.com]
Comments 21
Wazuuuuuuup 🤪
Halloween must be celebrated really late in the UK.
So not this halloween?
You know who is cooler than Mask and Knife Man? Every MK character.
They should just make something like Terrordrome. If NRS exists after MK 1.
November 26th is not Halloween. Missed opportunity right there. Might wanna correct that title on the article.
Mortal Kombat is nothing but a cash grab for DLC now. Meh. They should have done a horror fighting game at this point. MK died after UMK3 for me.
Sorry folks, had a moment there - updated! 👻
So which Ghostface is it?
@Dirty_Croc IX is very good.
Guess it's time for me to get into Mortal Kombat. I'd much rather have a horror-focused fighting game, but I'll still play a game where I can slash people up as one of my favorite villains ever.
Making Ghostface easily (and repeatedly) killable sounds a little off-brand.
I just assume it's Matthew Lillard's character, going up against all these gods and warriors, and winning 😆
@canaryfarmer Funny fact Matthew Lillard never once wore the Ghostface costume during the filming of the movie.
I don't get why they have never pulled the trigger on Ash Williams (Evil Dead) in these games. I thought it was rumoured or going to happen at some point, but didn't? The coolness and quip factor and OTT gore would just fit.
@ReaperMelia I'm pretty sure MK these days doesn count as horror focused
You know I saw someone online say that NRS must have been kicking themselves about not getting Art the Clown included after seeing how successful Terrifier 3 has been. Granted there wouldn't be much character interaction but still....
@Mana_Knight
They are at the mercy of what WB is willing to make deals for and likely Ash’s fell through at the last minute, it was so well known that this happened for 11 that I’m surprised it didn’t push them to eventually make it happen.
this could be really cool, scrappy fighter if they get the animation right.
@SalvorHardin Ah, I see. Thank you. A shame!
@Liam_Doolan: Boon just showed a little of Ghostface's gameplay.
https://twitter.com/noobde/status/1851993028170219571
Imo, it looks just as boring as I figured it would be.
I like the idea of horror movie characters fighting each other, but I kind of wish they were their own discrete game instead of DLC for Mortal Kombat games.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...