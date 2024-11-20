Update [ ]: This update is now live!

Original Story: The Mortal Kombat 1 update featuring the new DLC fighter Ghostface from the 'Scream' series is now available on the Switch.

As part of this, the game has also received another major patch. It includes some visual fixes for the title on Switch as well as all sorts of general fixes and adjustments. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of WB Games Support.

Here's the full rundown:

Mortal Kombat 1 Patch Notes - November Update

Nintendo Switch

Fixed Noob Saibot visual issue

Fixed various visual/audio/physics issues caused by some character skins and palettes

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Improvements to Screen Reader functionality

Added Ghost Face Fighter to Roster

Added MK ’95 Movie skins for Ermac & Rain

Added MK2 skins for Mileena, Kitana, & Tanya

Added Holiday skins for Kameo Frost & Kameo Sareena

Added new options to Match Replays Match Replay Rewind Match Replay Takeover

Fixed several visual issues during brutalities

Fixed issue that sometimes allowed Fatalities to be performed out of range

Fixed issues with some grunts sounds not playing during several moves

Fixed issue with being unable to block the same frame as an opponent activates Fatal Blow

Adjusted throw attack animation for all characters when performed with their Back to the camera

Throws no longer remove armor

Fixed visual issues with several characters Throw Escapes online if a rollback occurs

Fixed visual issues when characters are hit while very high in the air

Invasions

Fixed issue that could cause Talismans to not recharge if used as the last hit on the opponent

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters

Ashrah

You can now hold LT after all of her Enhanced Specials to change Hell/Heaven Modes

Geras

Added Enhanced versions of History Lesson and Follow-Up Exam that hits ducking opponents, does increased damage, and has a different hit reaction

Redo now lasts 5 seconds (was 3 seconds)

Kameo Scorpion Get Over Here now functions like other Kameo interrupts when interacting with Redo

Redo will now end when his attack is parried by Kameo Sub-Zero's Deep Freeze

Havik

Fixed Skab Stab (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor

When Shang Tsung morphed into Havik ends, Enhanced Blood Bath tether is now removed

Fixed visual issues when Havik is frozen during certain special moves

Fixed visual issue when Charge! Fatal Blow is performed with Motaro as partner

Kitana

Flipping Out (Jump + Front Kick, Back Kick) first hit can now be cancelled

Square Wave can be cancelled on hit into Kameo Sonya's (Air) Ricochet Dive Kick

Li Mei

(Air) Flipping Heel Kick now has 10 more frames of hit advantage

Mileena

Fixed visual issues with Enhanced Teleport Down when performed near the corner of the arena

Raiden

Enhanced Lightning Port in neutral will have priority over Lightning Port while block button is held

Reiko

Bloody Pitcher (Towards + Back Punch) has a new hit reaction

Sindel

Queen's Kommand & Enhanced Queen's Kommand now break through Kameo armor

Fixed situations with Enhanced Queen's Kommand visual effects lingering after certain Kameo moves

Smoke

Added new move (Air) Vicious Vapors that causes a ground bounce on hit

Added new move (Air) Enhanced Vicious Vapors that causes a restand stun

Added new move (Air) Vicious Vapors Cancel that is possible after (Air) Vicious Vapors or (Air) Enhanced Vicious Vapors

Tele-Stab (Away + Back Punch) can now be cancelled before the attack hits into certain air moves

Face Walk (Towards + Back Kick) damage on 2nd hit is now 30 (was 50) and has slightly increased damage scaling on final hit

Turning Heel (Back Kick) damage scaling slightly increased

Sub-Zero

Ice Slide & Enhanced Ice Slide will now knock opponent in the air if Front Kick is not held

Ice Slide & Enhanced Ice Slide will now perform synchronized hit animation that leaves opponent in front of Sub-Zero by holding Front Kick

Sub-Zero now jumps slightly farther after Ice Klone and causes freeze reactions when Fully Enhanced

Ice Klone has an adjusted hit region and lasts 30 frames longer (Enhanced lasts 100 frames longer)

Fully Enhanced Ice Klone has adjusted hit regions, first two Klones last 100 frames longer, and third clone lasts 160 frames longer

Enhanced Ice Klone & Fully Enhanced Ice Klone cooldown increased by 60 frames

Ice Klone can now freeze an opponent that has already been frozen once and Enhanced Ice Klone & Fully Enhanced Ice Klone can 3 times

Shang Tsung

Fixed pseudo infinite kombos with Kameo Kopy while using several Kameos when opponent is using Kameo Goro

Tanya

Fixed Brought Low (Front Kick, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor

Omni-Man

Adjusted camera when Invincible Rush is used against an opponent positioned high off screen

Quan Chi

Fixed (Air) Head Rush visual effects issues with projectile hitting the ground

Fixed Best Foot Forward missing visual effects if performed immediately after certain attacks

Fixed Koccyx Krusher (Away + Front Kick, Back Kick, Back Punch) hitbox being misaligned on first frame

Peacemaker

Fixed Head On Approach (Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor

Homelander

Fixed See No Evil (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor

Blaze It Up (Towards + Back Kick) is now mid (was low)

Fixed laser visual effects in his flight stance misaligned during invisibility granted by Shujinko

Fixed camera issue with using Fatal Blow immediately after Back Throw

Fixed animation issue that could occur when entering flight

Fixed visual effects issue when Enhanced Low Laser Eyes hits a Kameo

Fixed visual effects issue when Sweeping Laser Eyes hits an opponent as they teleport

Takeda

Fixed issue that could cause Shooting Star to hit twice with one projectile

Cyrax

Dialing Up (Away + Front Punch) has 5 more frames of recovery on miss

Blast Overhead (Away + Back Punch) second hit no longer occurs if the first hit is Up Blocked

Fixed visual issue with Dud bombs detonating at an incorrect height

Fixed visual issue with Mistwalk is performed right before Fatal Blow

Fixed rare issue during Detonation (Front Kick, Back Punch) that could cause the bomb visual to become misaligned

Sektor

Adjusted input leniency on Thruster Boost

Fixed facing issue with Automated Knee (Towards + Back Kick) when used on a knocked down opponent

Fixed issue where Flame Thrower would do the follow-up attack when blocked after Enhanced Flame Thrower had it’s armor shattered

Noob Saibot

Fix for Shadow Tackle having incorrect hit animation if you trade with the opponent

Fixed Shadowbringer (Down + Back Punch) causing incorrect location for visual effects if used immediately after certain Basic Attacks

Guillotine (Towards + Front Kick) now has a new hit reaction

Enhanced Tele-Slam in neutral will have priority over Tele-Slam while block button is held

Kameo Fighters

Cyrax (Kameo)

Fixed visual issue with duplicate Buzz Saw appearing during Fatal Blow cinematic

Frost (Kameo)

Ice Wall can now be cancelled into an ambush Ice Krash

Ice Krash hit reaction changed and will now cause a popup hit reaction if close to an Ice Wall

Goro (Kameo)

Dead Weight has a faster recharge rate

Ambush Cancels after Raise The Roof & Punch Walk have a faster recharge rate

Fixed combo counter not incrementing during the last hit of Dead Weight

Sareena (Kameo)

Added new move Jataaka's Blessing, creates a zone that increases partner's super meter and increases their damage done

Demonic Dance input changed to Up + Kameo

Fixed Kia's Blades causing combo to reset when opponent is dead during the final round

Sub-Zero (Kameo)

Kold Shoulder hitbox adjusted, has different hit reaction, and travels further when performed during Arctic Armor

Mavado (Kameo)

Fixed rare situations where Nindrop & Best Feet Forward could be possible while his partner is in a hit reaction

Ferra (Kameo)

Adjusted timing before an attack can be performed after Let Me Ride if the opponent isn’t in a kombo

Fixed Let Me Ride doing damage to Main Fighter under specific circumstances

