Mortal Kombat 1's 'Khaos Reigns' update is finally here, adding in fresh story elements and characters. There's also a batch of free content to cover, so let's dive right into it.

The game's 'Year 2' expansion is the biggie here, with fighters Cyrax, Sektor, Noob Saibot, Ghostface, T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian all available for those with the DLC. On the free side of things, we have new arenas, arena variants and 'Animalities' — those creepy animal-based takedowns from the '90s.

Naturally, there's a bunch of balancing tweaks and bug fixes, too. The full patch notes were shared by Warner Bros. on the official Mortal Kombat website and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Mortal Kombat 1 Update (Released 24th September 2024)

Khaos Reigns Content Update

Additional Story Content has been added – Part 2: Khaos Reigns

Free Content Update

Additionally, all Mortal Kombat 1 owners will have access to new Arenas, new Arena Variants, & Animalities, the fan-favorite finishing moves that haven’t been seen since the ‘90s, allowing fighters to channel their inner animals. These features will be available on September 24 as a FREE content update in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns release.

General Fixes & Adjustments

Title updated to Khaos Reigns

Implemented file compression to reduce game size for future patch releases (Note that this will require a larger download than usual for this Patch)

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Improvements to Screen Reader functionality

Added Cyrax Fighter to Roster

Added Sektor Fighter to Roster

Added Noob Saibot Fighter to Roster

Added Wedding skin for Scorpion, Empress skin for Mileena & UMK3 skin for Sub-Zero

Added several new Brutalities for players to discover

Fixed several visual issues during brutalities

Added Kameo ease of use information shown during Kameo Selection

Fixed rare situations where a successful Up Block against a vulnerable attack would result in the defender still receiving block pushback

Adjusted distance that Fighters move when performing a buffered backdash after an attack

Fixed issue with offline consoles sometimes not retaining hotfix data that has been previously downloaded

Fixed issue that could cause players in Invasions to not use the latest hotfix data

Invasions

Added Towers of Time which now resides where the Gateway Mesa was

You can now also enter Towers of Time from the Main Menu > Towers

Added Towers of Time Challenges & Leaderboard with placement rewards

Added Map to Mesa Pause Menu which shows pathways & key locations

Online

Added Warrior Shrine

Added Online Practice Mode

Character Specific Adjustments