According to a new rumour doing the rounds within the Mortal Kombat 1 community, future DLC plans for the brutal and bloody fighting game have supposedly been scrapped.

A Mortal Kombat "verified insider" known as Fate Unknown - who reportedly has a proven track record - is claiming NetherRealm Studios has axed its plans for a second story expansion and third Kombat Pack.

Poor sales of the Khaos Reigns expansion (which was released this year in September) have apparently played a part in this. At launch, the expansion was criticised by fans and critics for being overpriced and not offering up enough content.

It's claimed there will be "no more characters after Kombat Pack 2" but there's still believed to be a chance of "a Kameo or two" as there's already been some work done on certain content.

This latest rumour follows comments from the series co-creator Ed Boon in July, mentioning how Mortal Kombat 1 could potentially have "years of content" and noting how this was just "year two" of the game.

Mortal Kombat 1 was released in September 2023 and the latest roster additions (as part of the Khaos Reigns update) include Sektor, Cyrax, Noob Saibot as well as the guest characters Ghost Face (Scream), Conan the Barbarian and T-1000 (Terminator).