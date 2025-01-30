Following last year's 15th anniversary celebrations, Minecraft has now jumped into the new year with its very first 'Minecraft Monthly' broadcast.

The big reveals include the new animal mob variants - with the show kicking off with footage of the new pig variants. One will live in warm biomes, with the other located in cold biomes:

"Pigs have been trotting the Overworld for 15 years – and now they're evolving! That means we’re adding in two more pig variations: the cold pig and the warm pig. Coated in fluffy fur, the cold pig thrives in the sub-zero temperatures of chillier biomes. The warm pig is rust-brown and can be found roaming the dunes of the sandy biomes."

Next up we've got the reveal of new cow variants. Once again, there's one that spawns in warm biomes, and the other one prefers cold biomes, which is all part of the "theme" with animal variants in the game.

Apart from this, Mojang is also adding leaf particles falling from the trees in the overworld. They'll match the colours of the trees, and leaf litter can be used in furnaces or to decorate blocks. There'll also be wild flowers in the upcoming drop which can be crafted into dyes.

"On your next expeditions into forests, dark forests, and wooded badlands, listen out for the crunch of leaves underfoot. Leaf litter makes a rustling sound when you walk through it and can be used to decorate other blocks. In meadows, birch forests, and old growth birch forests, you will instead find wildflowers. These yellow and white flowers can be crafted into dye and have four growth stages that speed up with bonemeal. Place them at different angles to have your builds bloom in different patterns!"

Last but not least, there's the new firefly bush - these bushes release firefly particles, making a great new ambient addition to your Minecraft world.

These features are available for testing by enabling snapshots in Minecraft: Java Edition or by enabling the preview/beta in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition - with a full rollout to follow in the future.

Oh, and to top it off - Hello Kitty and Friends DLC was also recently added to the game - featuring Sanrio favourites like Cinnamoroll and Kuromi!