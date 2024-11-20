Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

Remember back in September when Warner Bros. revealed the first trailer for the Minecraft Movie and everyone lost their minds because it didn't look great? Well, the second full-length trailer is now here and it looks... better? We guess.

Prepare yourselves, folks, it looks like the live-action adaptation will feature some Steve lore. The trailer kicks off with a peek at Steve's backstory — "As a child, I yearned for the mines", heh — showing us how Jack Black's protagonist got to the blocky world in the first place. At least, it kinda explains it. There's only so much realism you can pour into a product like Minecraft at the end of the day.

The script still sounds cheesy as hell, the green screen is more than a little distracting, and we're still not quite sure what Jason Momoa is doing here. But hey, at least this one uses the OG music.

'A Minecraft Movie' (yep, that's the title they're going with) will land in North American cinemas on 4th April 2025, with an international release starting 2nd April 2025.