Minecraft creator Markus 'Notch' Persson has "basically announced" a spiritual successor to the exceptionally popular sandbox game after issuing a poll on social media.
The developer asked his audience what they would like him to focus on in 2025, with the options being a traditional roguelike mixed with a 'tile based first person dungeon crawler', or a spiritual successor to Minecraft.
Not surprisingly, an overwhelming majority (81.5%) voted for the Minecraft successor, despite Persson encouraging users to vote for the alternative. Since then, he has indicated that he was "100% serious about all that" and, in responding to a comment, clarified that he has "basically announced Minecraft 2".
Persson hasn't been a part of Minecraft's developer Mojang since 2014. After feeling the pressure from intense media attention, he left the company after the acquisition by Microsoft was finalised, making Persson a boatload of money in the process. Since then, however, both Microsoft and Mojang have distanced themselves from Persson after he made a number of controversial comments on social media.
Naturally, then, while this won't be an official sequel in any sense of the word, it's likely that Persson's project will share many similarities with Minecraft, though he is conscious not to "sneakily infringe on the incredible work the Mojang team is doing".