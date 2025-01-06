Minecraft creator Markus 'Notch' Persson has "basically announced" a spiritual successor to the exceptionally popular sandbox game after issuing a poll on social media.

The developer asked his audience what they would like him to focus on in 2025, with the options being a traditional roguelike mixed with a 'tile based first person dungeon crawler', or a spiritual successor to Minecraft.

Not surprisingly, an overwhelming majority (81.5%) voted for the Minecraft successor, despite Persson encouraging users to vote for the alternative. Since then, he has indicated that he was "100% serious about all that" and, in responding to a comment, clarified that he has "basically announced Minecraft 2".

I basically announced minecraft 2.



I thought that maybe people ACTUALLY do want me to make another game that's super similar to the first one, and I'm loving working on games again.



I don't super duper care exactly which game I make first (or even if I make more), but I do know… — notch (@notch) January 3, 2025

Persson hasn't been a part of Minecraft's developer Mojang since 2014. After feeling the pressure from intense media attention, he left the company after the acquisition by Microsoft was finalised, making Persson a boatload of money in the process. Since then, however, both Microsoft and Mojang have distanced themselves from Persson after he made a number of controversial comments on social media.

Naturally, then, while this won't be an official sequel in any sense of the word, it's likely that Persson's project will share many similarities with Minecraft, though he is conscious not to "sneakily infringe on the incredible work the Mojang team is doing".