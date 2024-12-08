Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Earlier this year at Minecraft Live 2024, Mojang announced a creepy new biome and mob update for the game.

'The Garden Awakens update' has now officially launched - allowing players to explore this eerie new biome, meet the creaking, and uncover the "secrets" of its heart. You'll also get access to new blocks, hanging moss, and much more.





Play the Garden Awakens drop today and explore a biome that's sleepy during the day – and unsettling at night. Follow the trail of blooming eyeblossoms deeper into the darkness and you might come face to face with the creaking.



Here are the full patch notes for this Minecraft update, courtesy of the official support page:

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.21.50 - The Garden Awakens (3rd December 2024)

New Features

Gameplay Drop

Added Pale Garden Biome, Pale Oak tree, Pale Moss block, Pale Moss carpet, Pale Hanging Moss and Pale Oak wood set

Added Creaking mob, Creaking Spawn Egg and Creaking Heart block

Creaking Heart

A Creaking Heart is a "living" block generating in Pale Oak trees, covered on all sides by Pale Oak wood logs. It can spawn a Creaking mob when it is night time, and it is placed between two correctly aligned Pale Oak log blocks.

Is active during night and dormant during day

Sends a trail of particles towards the connected Creaking when the Creaking gets hit by the player

When Creaking Heart block is destroyed, the connected Creaking is removed

Creaking Heart cannot be moved by Pistons

Creaking Heart cannot be used as fuel

Creaking Heart spawning and despawning its Creaking emits vibrations from the Creaking's position

Naturally generated Creaking Hearts drop 20 to 24 experience, even when collected with Silk Touch

Creaking Mob

The Creaking mob spawns at night in the Pale Garden biome if there is a Creaking Heart block that has been generated in a Pale Oak tree. Gameplay features:

An activated Creaking will not move if a player is looking at it

Creaking is invulnerable to damage

When hit, a particle trail is shown between the Creaking and the Creaking Heart block it is connected to

When the Creaking Heart block the Creaking is connected to is destroyed, the Creaking is removed

Is not affected by light levels but spawns and despawns based on day/night cycle

Creaking cannot enter Boats

Creaking spawned from a Creaking Heart cannot go through portals

The Creaking Spawn Egg will spawn a Creaking mob that is not connected to a Creaking Heart. The Creaking mob will persist through day and night, loads and saves, and will take damage from attacks and other damage sources. It has one point of health (half a heart)

Creaking summoned from the Creaking Heart cannot be spawned with a spawn egg, nor can it be summoned with commands. It can only exist as a part of the Creaking Heart block

Player wearing a carved pumpkin on their head can look at Creaking without it freezing in place

When a Creaking Heart is destroyed, its Creaking will twitch for a few seconds before crumbling

Creakings spawned by a Creaking Heart will crumble when stuck in a hole with a Player for more than 5 seconds This prevents a potential soft lock, as the invulnerable Creaking would prevent the player from mining or placing any blocks, requiring them to exit and re-enter the world to force the Creaking to despawn

A Creaking crumbling causes nearby Sculk Catalysts to bloom However, no Sculk will be placed since the Creaking does not drop any XP

Creaking plays 4 different sway sounds

Creaking plays new attack sounds

Eyeblossom

Eyeblossoms are new flowers that generate in the Pale Garden biome. Unique features:

They exist in two variants: Closed and Open Eyeblossom

Eyeblossoms transition between the two variants based on the time of day During the night, Eyeblossoms will become Open During the day, they will become Closed In dimensions that do not have a day/night cycle, they will remain as-is

Eyeblossoms planted on the ground will communicate with each other, helping each other to open or close

Open Eyeblossoms have glowing eyes during the night

Eyeblossoms can be obtained by bonemealing the grass in the Pale Garden biome

Bees get poisoned when they interact with Eyeblossoms

Suspicious Stew made from Eyeblossom will have Blindness or Nausea effect depending on the variant

Gray or Orange Dye can be crafted from Closed and Open Eyeblossoms respectively

Eyeblossoms play sounds when opening and closing

Open Eyeblossoms emit ambient sounds when placed on a Pale Moss Block

Open and Closed Eyeblossoms can now be used on Mooshrooms to obtain their respective Suspicious Stews when milking (MCPE-187754)

New system for Pale Garden ambient sounds

Ambient sounds in the Pale Garden biome do not come from the biome settings but are generated by blocks found in the biome

Pale Hanging Moss emits subtle atmospheric sounds when it is attached to Pale Oak Logs and Pale Oak Leaves

Creaking Heart block emits a set of eerie sounds when it is active during night and surrounded by Logs on all sides

Music volume now gradually lowers to zero when entering a Pale Garden and gradually resumes when leaving it

Pale Garden

Pale Garden is a biome variation of Dark Forest. Unique features:

Pale Oak trees generate in this biome

Pale Moss blocks/carpet generate on the ground here

Hanging Pale Moss generate hanging from the foliage of Pale Oaks

Animal mobs do not spawn naturally in Pale Gardens

Added new biome specific ambient sounds

Creaking Heart block can generate in Pale Oaks

Add the Pale Oak Sapling, Eyeblossoms, Pale Moss Block, and Hanging Pale Moss to the Wandering Trader (MCPE-187456)

The seed picker will be updated with a Pale Garden option - if you want to generate the world you can also try out seed 3515201313347228787

Pale Hanging Moss

Pale Hanging Moss generates naturally in the Pale Garden biome under the foliage of Pale Oaks

Pale Hanging Moss does not grow randomly, but can be bone-mealed to grow down

Pale Moss Block

Pale Moss block generates naturally in the Pale Garden biome

Pale Moss Carpet

Pale Moss block generates naturally in the Pale Garden biome. Unique features:

When placed, Pale Moss Carpet grows up to two blocks on the solid faces of any block that borders it

Pale Moss Carpet can be bone-mealed to grow to full on all solid faces of any block that borders it

Pale Oak Tree

Pale Oak Saplings can be composted (MCPE-187457)

Pale Oak Leaves drop Pale Oak Saplings that can be planted in a 2x2 configuration to grow Pale Oak trees

Pale Oaks logs can be crafted into the Pale Oak wood set: Door Fence Fence Gate Plank Sign Hanging Sign Slab Stairs Trapdoor Wood Stripped Log Stripped Wood Button Pressure Plate Boat Boat with Chest



Resin

Resin Clumps are a new multi-face block: Dropped by the Creaking Heart when it is destroyed Placed around the Creaking Heart when its Creaking is attacked Can be crafted into a Block of Resin Can be hardened into Resin Bricks in a furnace

Resin Bricks can be crafted into the Resin Brick set: Brick block Stairs Walls Slabs Chiseled Resin Brick block

Both can be found in Chests in the Woodland Mansion

Blocks of Resin can be crafted into a Creaking Heart using two Pale Oak Logs

Resin Brick items can be used as a material for armor trimming

Features and Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue with Haptic feedback on iOS (MCPE-145524)

Add-Ons

Joining worlds created from world templates on Realms and dedicated servers no longer prompt the user to download packs for templates they have locally

Audio

Sponges and Wet Sponges now play fall, hit, jump, land, break, hit and place sounds (MCPE-174345)

Sponges now play a sound when absorbing water (MCPE-173582)

Blocks & Items

Developer's Note: We've fixed several issues where the tool used to mine some blocks didn't affect the drop or mining speed correctly. Related to these changes, any block that drops when its support is broken will also drop when mined with any tool.

The following blocks now only drop when broken with a pickaxe: Blast Furnace, Cauldron, Dispenser, Dropper, Enchanting Table, Furnace, Hopper, and Smoker (MCPE-33950)

The following blocks that require support now always drop when broken with any tool: all Copper Doors, Iron Door, Heavy Weighted Pressure Plate, Light Weighted Pressure Plate, Polished Blackstone Pressure Plate, and Stone Pressure Plate

Budding Amethyst is now slower to mine with an improper tool

The following blocks (which always drop) are now mined faster when using the incorrect tool: Bell, Brewing Stand, Crafter, Ender Chest, Lantern, and Soul Lantern. Note that the Ender Chest is considered an 'always drops block' even though the drop is not an Ender Chest (MCPE-176374)

Swords can now cut Bamboo Saplings instantly, as they do Bamboo

Axes no longer mine Bamboo Saplings and Moss Carpets faster

Pickaxes and Shovels no longer mine Bamboo as quickly as Axes

Maces no longer mine Cobwebs faster than other non-Sword tools

Heavy Core is now faster to mine with any improper tool

A Note Block placed above Heavy Core now plays the proper sound

Crafter now can be mined quickly with any Pickaxe

If you somehow manage to mine a Dragon Egg, which is almost impossible, it no longer requires a Pickaxe to drop and is equally quick to mine with any tool

Copper Trapdoors and Copper Bulbs now require a Stone Pickaxe or better for drops and quick mining

Swords no longer mine all blocks faster than bare hands, instead doing that only for some plant-type blocks that aren't already insta-minable, such as Leaves, Pumpkins, Big Dripleaf, Chorus Flower, Chorus Plant, Cocoa, Glow Lichen, Melon Block, Moss Carpet, and Vines (MCPE-93323)

Stone Button and Polished Blackstone Button no longer require a Pickaxe to drop, and are now faster to mine with any improper tool (MCPE-162158)

Updated Heavy Core's item texture

Fixed an issue where the color of a Shulker Box was not listed as part of the name (MCPE-182930)

Grass and Nylium no longer decay to Dirt and Netherrack when below Slime, Honey, Hopper, or Chemical Heat (Education Edition block) (MCPE-62132)

Grass and Nylium now decay to Dirt and Netherrack when below Observer

Trial Spawners with a Mob set by a Spawn Egg no longer revert to an empty state when their cooldown ends (MCPE-185960)

Azalea, Flowering Azalea, Mangrove, Cherry, and Pale Oak Leaves no longer display black pixels from a distance (MCPE-156469)

Mangrove Leaves now have a dedicated texture for when "Fancy Leaves" is disabled (MCPE-170516)

The orientation of the Pale Oak Leaves texture is no longer randomized for each block

Moss Blocks now have a quieter step and land sound (MCPE-176933)

Decorated Pots no longer activate Observers on world load

Sculk Sensors now detect Eyeblossoms opening and closing

Fixed all Skull block variants being turned into skeleton_skull when opening a world-template version locked below 1.21.40 or structures. Please note, this fix will not apply to already overwritten chunks

Textures for Bricks, Nether Bricks, Red Nether Bricks, Resin Bricks, and related blocks have been updated to be horizontally aligned with all other brick blocks (MCPE-187806)

Closed Eyeblossoms no longer poison Bees

The Poison effect from Open Eyeblossoms now also damages Bees while they are within the block, rather than only upon exiting

Reduced the duration of the Poison effect applied by Open Eyeblossoms

Adjusted the frequency of ambient sounds emitted by Eyeblossoms, Creaking Hearts, and Pale Hanging Moss to better align with Java

The effect durations of Suspicious Stew have been adjusted to be the same across versions

Suspicious Stew from Open Eyeblossom now grants the same Blindness duration as Suspicious Stew from Azure Bluet (MCPE-187802)

EDU Toggle

Fixed an issue where content log errors and warnings would appear when loading a world with Education Edition toggle enabled (MCPE-170791)

Features

Standardized the blocks that trees can replace when growing, with a few exceptions (MCPE-187302) (MCPE-187301) All trees can now grow through leaves, with the exception of Cherry trees cannot grow through their own leaves (MCPE-168029) All trees can grow on dirt-like blocks (MCPE-187739)

Tall Grass generates properly with its top part in the Lush Caves biome (MCPE-125799)

The following feature types are now unable to place internal-only features minecraft:aggregate_feature minecraft:snap_to_surface_feature minecraft:surface_relative_threshold_feature minecraft:weighted_random_feature



Gameplay

There is now a warning message when you are prevented from entering an unloaded chunk

Now the respiration enchantment reduces the chance of taking drowning damage (MCPE-46922)

Players can no longer earn achievements or trophies after dying and respawning as a spectator in hardcore mode

Mace damage now scales with distance fallen when it is used by mobs

Players will keep their inventory after dying on Easy and Peaceful as we're testing ways to adapt our difficulty levels. Your feedback is greatly appreciated on this page

The kill command or any damage greater or equal to the target's current life will now kill it in base game versions below 1.18.20

Zombified Piglins spawned by Nether Portals now have a 15-second cooldown before they can use the Portal again

Using an empty Bundle now causes an animation to play in both first and third person

Second passenger in a Boat or Camel will now also have the warning message when hitting unloaded chunk.

All projectiles on fire now ignite Minecart with TNT & TNT blocks (MCPE-183512)

Holding the jump button when falling on a Slime Block no longer cancels the bounce (MCPE-185354)

Sneaking while landing on a Slime Block no longer causes fall damage

Developer's Note: The intended way to stop bouncing on a Slime Block is now to sneak. Previously players could stop bouncing by holding the jump button, but this was an unintentional oversight that worked since the jump effectively cancelled out the movement from the block. This caused other types of bugs such as when hitting a mob with a Mace with Wind Charge enchantment while holding the jump button. The new player jump behaviour is to always pick the highest between existing vertical velocity and jump velocity.

Fixed one case where blocks would fail to place if a player would place a block and then change their selected slot before the server handled the block placement. This would reject the block placement because the server didn't expect the slot to change (MCPE-112420)

Blackstone can now be used to repair stone tools and stone weapons (MCPE-71859)

Fixed clients sometimes not matching the servers rain/snow weather state (MCPE-131325)

General

The world spawn point algorithm has been improved, so that locations with good biomes but far from the world's origin are preferred over really bad locations but closer to the origin (MCPE-120237)

Player spawn algorithm has been improved so it is more difficult to spawn in water or powder snow. (MCPE-120237)

Graphical

Textures with multiple variations will now load PBR texture data. (MCPE-174191)

Removed the unintended darker tinting of Kelp (MCPE-169713)

Sky color now gradually transitions when traveling between different biomes, rather than changing abruptly (MCPE-90625)

Liquids such as still Water and still Lava no longer tessellate incorrectly when Copper Grates cover them (MCPE-178719)

Mobs

Evokers and Vindicators no longer attack Pillagers when hit by them (MCPE-42373)

Breeze now plays the correct idle sound if not on a solid surface (MCPE-180023)

Feeding Bees Open Eyeblossoms now applies the Poison effect

Feeding Bees Wither Roses now applies the Wither effect

Ravagers can now destroy all types of leaf blocks, rather than a limited selection (MCPE-169375)

Magma Cube model part UVs no longer overlap each other

Wither

The spawn and death animations smoothly transition it between a white color overlay and its normal textures (MCPE-64537)

The Wither will no longer move during its spawning animation (MCPE-48265)

The Wither's heads now look at their target more consistently (MCPE-32826)

Realms

Realms Stories opt-in/opt-out now only applies to the Timeline. Any Realm user can see the Story Feed and Members tab, regardless of whether the user has opted in, and regardless of whether the Realm owner has opted in.

Users can now share screenshots from the Screenshot Library to Realms Stories Known issue: 'Last played' date on list of Realms fails to populate

Fixed a bug where new invite links on Realm are shown as Expired after being created on Kindle devices

Added a loading modal when changing active realms slots to prevent a glitch where multiple Realms Slot Settings Screen are pushed to the stack because of player's button mashing the Edit World button

Fixed issue where game mode and difficulty were not being preserved after uploading or replacing world in Realms Slot.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to create a new world on an active Realm

Fixed bug where loading screens while loading a realm were not showing Realms UI elements.

Fixed crash on several platforms when navigating back to Realms Stories after inviting a player on the manage members screen

Fixed bug where player saw "Unable to connect to Realm" error when deleting an expired Realm

Fixed bug where player was asked to download resource packs that had already been downloaded

Fixed bug where adding a friend via Find Friends failed to update the Members list until the page refreshed

Fixed bug where "Remove Member" button was narrated incorrectly

Realm Events

Added a new Realm Event related to mobs.

Sounds

Adjusted volume & pitch for break, hit, place, fall, step & land sounds for the Amethyst Block

Wet Sponges now play correct block sounds (MCPE-187287)

Fall & step sound events for Sponge, Wet Sponge, Creaking Heart, Resin Brick and Resin blocks changed to "player"

Stability and Performance

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur after uploading and joining a Realm

Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally hang when loading resources

Improved game loading stability

Trial Chambers

Changed contents of chest in end_2 to reference a loot table

Trial Spawner

Some Trial Spawners did not have an extra Breeze out at once when Ominous

User Interface

Change the order of tabs in the Settings screen

Fixed a bug where players on the manage members screen are not updated when returning from 'Find friends'

Improved feedback to user when Realm uploads fail due to naming

When enabling experiments in world settings (OreUI) we no longer faulty state that it would "Automatically turn on Cheats". (MCPE-181435)

The item currently selected inside a Bundle is now correctly displayed as part of the Bundle's icon when the Bundle is placed in the inventory or Crafting Table's crafting grid

The sounds of moving items in or out of a Bundle now originate from the player's location instead of the corner of the block the player is standing on (MCPE-186619)

Fixed a bug where the world name text would sometimes show up wrong on the pause menu (MCPE-179702)

Fixed a visual glitch which could occur when navigating between the death screen and game menu.

Fixed a bug with inventory touch controls where items could not be distributed across existing item stacks of the same item (MCPE-164543)

Added UI controls for enabling/disabling beds working and the percentage of players sleeping needed to pass the night

The items "short_grass", "fern", "seagrass" and "vine" are now brighter in the inventory, they used to be incorrectly multiplied by a shade a green (MCPE-53775)

Hid Create from template button and Import world button when in Trial mode.

Tweaked position of paper doll to not overlap with UI bars (MCPE-186341)

Mobile devices: Going into windowed/split-screen mode no longer overwrites saved positions of customized controls (MCPE-185964)

Thai font rendering improvements for chat and signs. (MCPE-166005)

Added missing quickswap animations in GUI for several blocks

Bundles that are moved under a player's cursor now correctly update their tooltip

The size of Shield items no longer changes when the item is moved between slots

It is now possible to collect crafting output with a bundle to add the crafted items to the bundle

Touch Controls: Fixed a bug where boats were interactable during control customization (MCPE-184404, MCPE-184406)

Touch controls: in joystick modes, it is now possible to double tap "fly up" to stop flying. (MCPE-185237)

Touch controls: tapping fly up and fly down in quick succession no longer causes the player to stop flying. (MCPE-185236)

Tools in the hotbar no longer animate when their durability decrease (MCPE-186979)

Remove 'X' closing button from the Command Block UI when player is using Gamepad

A popup now appears showing the item's name when it is selected in a Bundle's tooltip on touch screen devices

Enabled selecting disabled buttons on the 'join friends' menu while crossplay is turned off

Dualsense gamepads now have correct tooltip icons on mobile devices

Fixed spacing on Realms Stories and Timeline pages

Fixed a bug where the death screen and new bed screen would sometimes have incorrect textures applied when resource packs were used (MCPE-178701, MCPE-184050)

Items in a Bundle tooltip now have a gray background

Bundle tooltip correctly appears after being placed from the cursor

Gamepad tooltips are now correct when hovering the crafting output in Inventory Screen and Crafting Table Screen with a bundle on the cursor

Screenshots: Added the ability to Feature and Showcase screenshots for others to see when they visit your Profile. Added ability to set custom world thumbnail from screenshots.

Using the scroll wheel when hovering a Bundle placed in hotbar with creative inventory search tab active now selects an item in the Bundle

Fixed a spelling error in an advanced tip for worlds with resource packs

Fixed a bug where duplicate gamepad input hints would be shown in certain scenarios on the death screen when using multiple input methods

Migrated JSON UI Trial Mode modal that was shown in Create New World and Edit World to Ore UI