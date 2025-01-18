Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 793k

The Switch 2 has dominated the headlines over the past few days, but there's been plenty of other stuff going on in the world of video games this week.

On the Mortal Kombat front, NetherRealm revealed the official gameplay trailer for Conan the Barbarian featuring the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger, with the voice work apparently done by Chris Cox (the same guy who voiced Arnie as the Terminator in Mortal Kombat 11).

Mortal Kombat 1 early access players will be able to play as Conan from 21st January 2025 onwards (aka next week). This character is part of the game's second DLC pack featuring Ghostface (Scream), T-1000 (Terminator), and three Mortal Kombat characters featured in the Khaos Reigns expansion.

"Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expands Liu Kang’s New Era with a new story campaign and an all-new cinematic experience. Discover how Liu Kang rallies his champions and puts faith in his enemies as he battles the ruthless Titan Havik, who threatens to plunge the realms into khaos. If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy."

Late last year, there was rumours circulating about Mortal Kombat 1's future DLC supposedly being cancelled. You can learn more about this in our previous story here on Nintendo Life.

Earlier this week, EVO also confirmed its main lineup for 2025 - Mortal Kombat will be one of eight titles featured this year.