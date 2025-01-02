Ahead of the Switch "successor" reveal, a bunch of video game accessory companies have reportedly been sharing all sorts of details about this next-generation hardware.

With this in mind, accessory maker Genki (which has released multiple products during the Switch generation) has announced it's apparently happy to discuss "any Switch 2 info" at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show, including the products it's making for the new system.

This information comes from a schedule for the event (via Universe Nintendo editor-in-chief Necro Felipe on X):

Introducing Genki Accessories and Switch 2 Info: "We'll be featured at the entrance to Eureka Park for four hours, get to meet the team at Genki, the most crowdfunded game hardware brand at Kickstarter, ever. We'll be sharing the products we've just finished crowdfunding as well as a peek of what's next. Happy to discuss any Switch 2 info we may have as well as the stuff we're making for it."

A fabricante GENKI terá um painel na CES 2025 visando discutir seus acessórios e informações sobre o Nintendo Switch 2 pic.twitter.com/0to564N6pq January 1, 2025

This event begins in Las Vegas next week on 7th January 2025 between 10 am and 2 pm.

Nintendo has previously mentioned how the official announcement for the Switch "successor" will take place at some point during the current fiscal year (ending March 2025).