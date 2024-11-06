There's no doubt that the Nintendo Switch has seen its fair share of success in Japan, North America and Europe, but is it really a worldwide phenomenon? As it turns out, yes, it is.

As revealed in Nintendo's latest financial report, the company's recent efforts to expand into "growing markets" — mainly defined as Asia and Oceana, but basically all regions outside Japan, North America and Europe — have produced positive results for Switch sales, with purchased hardware numbers increasing 6.4-fold when compared to 2017 in these regions.

This increased interest in Switch has meant that these markets now contribute 11.9% of total hardware sales, up from 5.4% in FY2017 (which included the 3DS and Wii U alongside the Switch, let's not forget).

Nintendo's expansion into these other markets has come in a variety of ways. The company boasts that many first-party games are now available in more languages, allowing "consumers to enjoy titles previously hindered by language barriers". On top of this, it has also aimed to provide "attractive shopping environments", with local talent appearing in regional commercials, promotions, pop-up stores and hands-on events becoming more commonplace in wider regions.

Of course, Nintendo is still relying on the ol' faithful big three of Japan, North America and Europe for the majority of its sales, but that global reach is ever-expanding.