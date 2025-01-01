Nintendo has just filed a patent which confirms previous reports that its Switch successor will use AI upscaling.

The patent mentions Nvidia's DLSS upscaling (Deep Learning Super Sampling), which allows the hardware to run games at a higher resolution using AI techniques.

As noted by Laura Kate Dale, the patent lists an example where the system can be used to "explicitly to reduce overall game sizes" to fit a modern game onto "smaller capacity physical media", like Switch game cards.

Another new Nintendo patent published yesterday seems to yet again verify claims the Switch 2 will use DLSS style AI upscaling (Nvidia chip) to improve output resolution for games, rather than trying to natively run them at higher internal resolutions. ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-pu... — Laura Kate Dale - LauraKBuzz (@laurakbuzz.bsky.social) 2025-01-01T13:40:36.019Z

"The example given is that a game with native 4K textures might need a 60GB download, but a 1080 native version might only need 20GB (which would allow it to fit on a 32GB Switch Cart, the current max size Nintendo produces for Switch 1)," adds Dale. "The idea being to do a 4X upscale on the device in realtime."