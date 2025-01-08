On this day in 2017, Nintendo finally lifted the lid on a little console called the Nintendo Switch, revealing the hybrid's technical specs, price and all-important release date to the world. Eight years on, we're desperate to see 'Switch 2' get the same treatment.

To be clear, the 2017 presentation wasn't the first time we had laid eyes on the Switch — that came in the now-iconic rooftop-party trailer a few months earlier — but it was where all the information dropped. With a Treehouse steam arriving the next day and revealing the launch line-up, the console would land in stores a mere seven weeks later (which is wild, when you think about it), beginning the era of the Switch.

That very same day, Nintendo hosted the console's UK premiere at the Hammersmith Apollo in London, which we were lucky enough to attend and go hands-on with our beloved hybrid for the very first time. It's strange looking back on our coverage of the event eight years on — remember when the very act of docking and undocking the Switch felt novel? — but gosh, what a trip down memory lane!

To get involved with the nostalgia, you can check out some photos of the UK event in the following gallery: