On 13th January 2017 in Tokyo, Japan, the Nintendo Switch was fully unveiled to the world via a live stream. Yep, it really has been seven years since we saw the Switch, and we're starting to feel very old now.

Geoff Keighley, host of Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards, shared a tweet today reminiscing about the streamed event, which showcased the hybrid console's technical details, price, and launch date. It's kind of amazing, thinking back, that the Switch was properly shown off just under two months before it launched. That never happens.

Of course, a bunch of people are saying things about the Switch 2 under Geoff's harmless memory-laden tweet, but it's Nintendo in 2024. What can you do?





The next day we all played Switch in NYC. So many fun memories of that event and trip! Seven years ago today was the Nintendo Switch Showcase - reveal livestream from Tokyo with a March ship date for Switch, less than 2 months later.The next day we all played Switch in NYC. So many fun memories of that event and trip! pic.twitter.com/60aP9ESGH2 January 12, 2024

We already knew about the Switch before this event — it was officially revealed in October 2016, but we knew very few details about it at the time. This January date was where it all happened, and just a day later, we also found out about the launch line-up of the console thanks to a Nintendo Treehouse stream.

Keighley's tweet got people online feeling all nostalgic. After all, a lot has happened in seven years, and the Switch is one of the best-selling consoles of all time now. Krysta Yang of Kit & Krysta, formerly of Nintendo of America, shared photos of her and Kit Ellis at the New York Switch reveal event

7 years ago at the Switch reveal event in NY 🥹 pic.twitter.com/SQHR7akxHB January 12, 2024

The showcase premiered a bunch of new trailers and games. We got to see Breath of the Wild in action. ARMS, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Odyssey all had their time in the limelight — with many of these games also getting release dates or windows. Oh, and all of those games ended up launching in 2017, too. What a year...

Octopath Traveler was also revealed at the event, which didn't get a date, but it's amazing to think this was the first time we saw HD-2D visuals. Not only that, but we also got the official reveal for Shin Megami Tensei V. We had to wait another five years to see that one get released...

Shin Megami Tensei V was reveal 7 years ago today at the Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 pic.twitter.com/0wmPXsKs1b January 12, 2024

Digging into the Nintendo Life vault, well, it seems many of you lovely readers were a little underwhelmed with the presentation at the time. Of course, more details and games came the next day, and by the time we had the console in our hands on 3rd March 2017, we're sure there was too much Breath of the Wild to focus on anything else.

We actually got to go to the UK-based premiere in London, where we went hands-on with the brand new console. Have a look at some of the photos we took for a lovely trip down nostalgia lane with us: