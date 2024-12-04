Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

A week out from the arrival of Victory Heat Rally on the eShop, Limited Run Games has announced this retro-style arcade racer will be getting a physical Switch release.

The catch is you'll have to wait until at least June 2025 to get your hands on it - with this hard copy estimated to ship between 1st - 30th June 2025. The standard copy will set you back $39.99 USD or you can get a "game & CD soundtrack bundle" for $54.99 (or your regional equivalent). Pre-orders are now live on the Limited Run Games website and will close on 5th January 2025.

If you don't want to wait that long, once again - Victory Heat Rally will be made available next week via the eShop on 12th December 2025. And if you would like to learn a little bit more about this upcoming release, be sure to check out the Steam review on our sibling site Time Extension. We're also expecting a Switch review, so keep an eye out for that!