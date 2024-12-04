A week out from the arrival of Victory Heat Rally on the eShop, Limited Run Games has announced this retro-style arcade racer will be getting a physical Switch release.

The catch is you'll have to wait until at least June 2025 to get your hands on it - with this hard copy estimated to ship between 1st - 30th June 2025. The standard copy will set you back $39.99 USD or you can get a "game & CD soundtrack bundle" for $54.99 (or your regional equivalent). Pre-orders are now live on the Limited Run Games website and will close on 5th January 2025.

YouTube Video
Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube787k
Watch on YouTube
Victory Heat Rally
Image: Platonic, Limited Run Games

If you don't want to wait that long, once again - Victory Heat Rally will be made available next week via the eShop on 12th December 2025. And if you would like to learn a little bit more about this upcoming release, be sure to check out the Steam review on our sibling site Time Extension. We're also expecting a Switch review, so keep an eye out for that!

Would you be willing to wait for a physical copy of this release, or will you be double-dipping or just sticking with the digital version? Let us know in the comments.

[source limitedrungames.com, via x.com]