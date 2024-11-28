Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 786k

After suffering a delay for Switch in August, it seems Victory Heat Rally might still make the finish line by 2024.

According to a listing on the Japanese eShop, racers can get ready to start their engines on 12th December 2024. Keep in mind no official announcement has been made, so until then, this is possibly subject to change.

For now, though, it does look quite promising. This same title was released on PC and mobile in October 2024. The delay was due to "unforeseen difficulties with development", with the developers mentioning at the time how there would be more news to share about the Switch launch "very soon".