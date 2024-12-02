It has been out for a little over two years now, but if you finally decided that now's the time to pick up 2022's tactical delight, TRIANGLE STRATEGY, then you're out of luck — at least, you are if you wanted to download it on Switch — because the game has been delisted from the eShop.

Yes, those who have yet to download Triangle Strategy will see that the eShop listing is currently unavailable. The page itself is still there, naturally, but there's no option to digitally purchase it through Nintendo.

Of course, if you have already purchased the game and removed it to save some space, you can still download your old copy, but newcomers are going to have to wait.

Square Enix shared the news on Twitter, stating that it is "working on this" and we should expect an update when the game is available for purchase again:

Triangle Strategy is temporarily unavailable to purchase on Nintendo Switch eShop. Those who have already bought the game will be able to download it.



We are working on this and will update when the game is able to be purchased again. — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) December 1, 2024

This isn't all that new from Square Enix. If you cast your mind back to earlier this year, you might remember Octopath Traveler being similarly delisted following the game's publisher changing on Switch from Nintendo to Square Enix. Shortly after this switcheroo, Octopath Traveler started to pop up on other consoles — something we haven't seen from Triangle Strategy... yet. Hmm.

The former delisting took a little over a month to be resolved, so those who are still hoping to pick up Triangle Strategy better get comfy. Or just pick up the physical edition, that's also an option.

