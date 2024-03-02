Octopath Traveler
Square Enix and Acquire's award-winning RPG Octopath Traveler has been delisted from Nintendo's Switch eShop.

As highlighted by Siliconera, it's seemingly tied to the game's recent publisher change on the hybrid platform. The title originally launched as a Switch exclusive in 2018 with Nintendo acting as the publisher at the time.

Since being released on other platforms, these duties have been handed over to Square Enix, and this is apparently the likely reason it has been "temporarily delisted" now on the eShop. This swap reportedly took place in December 2023.

There's no exact date on when exactly this game will return to the eShop, but once again, there's no need to worry. We'll let you know as soon as soon as it does make a return. It's worth noting Octopath Traveler is still available on other digital platforms like the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and Steam.

In the meantime, you could always check out the sequel, which was released on the eShop last February, or perhaps even opt for a physical copy of the original game on Switch. Interestingly, Acquire was also recently purchased by FromSoftware and Spike Chunsoft owner Kadokawa.

In somewhat related news, the new card game release Balatro has been pulled from the eShop "without any advance warning" in select locations due to a supposed age rating change. You can learn more in our story here on Nintendo Life.

