Believe it or not, TRIANGLE STRATEGY is now two years old. Yep, Square Enix's brilliant HD-2D RPG was released two years ago today (4th March) and producer Yasuaki Arai has taken to the game's official Twitter account to celebrate the anniversary.

In a message thanking the fans for their continued support, Arai shared a new piece of artwork by game artist Rina Yoshiura, showing a selection of the war council gang sitting down for a slap-up meal.

The accompanying message also noted that there's no news to be announced this year — remove 'Triangle Strategy 2' from your 2024 bingo cards, folks — though the development team is apparently hard at work every day. Keep an eye on the horizon, we suppose.

You can find Arai's full message (via Google Translate) and the new artwork below.

\Celebrating 2nd anniversary! DL version on sale! /

The commemorative illustration was centered around two cool guys who were at the top of the popularity vote ^^

(Created by designer Yoshiura) I'm sorry that we don't have anything to announce this year...but the entire development team is working hard every day. Thank you for your continued support of Triangle Strategy. Arai

If you haven't picked up Triangle Strategy yet, it's definitely worth a look. We awarded it an 'Excellent' 9/10 in our review back in 2022 and just last year it received a free epilogue-adding update.