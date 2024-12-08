Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Update #2 [ ]: Following the delay of Toree Saturn last month, developer Siactro has now released a brand new gameplay trailer featuring the music track Blackbird Down (Toree Saturn OST) by KB. This game will arrive on Switch and PC in "early 2025".

Update #1 [ ]:

Although Toree Saturn was scheduled to arrive this year on the Switch, developer Siactro has announced the game has now been delayed until early 2025. The quality would have apparently "suffered a lot" had it been released next month. Here's the message in full:

"I am sorry, but I have to delay Toree Saturn into early 2025. A december release was possible, but the quality would have suffered a lot. I worked with really incredible people on this and I am not going to treat their work with a low quality release. I am very sorry!"





A december release was possible, but the quality would have suffered a lot. I worked with really incredible people on this and I am not going to treat their work with a low quality release.



I am very sorry!🙇‍♂️ I am sorry, but I have to delay Toree Saturn into early 2025.A december release was possible, but the quality would have suffered a lot. I worked with really incredible people on this and I am not going to treat their work with a low quality release.I am very sorry!🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nvovCMI3AI November 23, 2024

When we get a release date update, we'll be sure to let you know!

Original Story:

A new trailer and PC demo for the upcoming release Toree Saturn have been released, with the developer Siactro also reconfirming the new entry will arrive at some point in 2024. This latest update mentions a Nintendo Switch release, too.

When this new project was originally announced in September last year, there was no Nintendo announcement at that point, so there you go!

Here's a brief rundown about what to expect from the latest entry in this speed-based 3D platformer series (via Steam):