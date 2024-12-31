As part of The King of Fighters 30th anniversary, SNK Corporation has established a new King of Fighters studio to keep the "legacy" going and also bring forth a new "revolution”.





To coincide with the 30th anniversary of THE KING OF FIGHTERS, we are happy to announce the establishment of KOF Studio!

🎊 KOF 30th Anniversary Project Part 30 🎊To coincide with the 30th anniversary of THE KING OF FIGHTERS, we are happy to announce the establishment of KOF Studio!KOF Studio will proudly carry on the 30-year legacy of SNK fighting games while also bringing forth a new… pic.twitter.com/VgSsWnn0bK December 29, 2024

Here’s the official announcement on SNK's website:

Revolutionize the legacy

Fatal Fury, Samurai Shodown,

The King of Fighters, and more—

SNK fighting games have thrilled and delighted fans worldwide

ever since their landmark debut in the 1990s.



The 30th anniversary of The King of Fighters

brings with it another milestone:

the launch of the all-new KOF Studio.



KOF Studio will proudly carry on the storied legacy

of our iconic fighting game IPs while driving their evolution

well into the future.



Get ready for the new battles ahead

as SNK gears up for the revolution at hand,

and remember: The dream match never ends

The studio's next big game is Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, due out on multiple platforms in April 2025. It's also working on a new Samurai Spirits (Samurai Shodown) action JRPG, with platforms and a release date not yet announced.