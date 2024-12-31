As part of The King of Fighters 30th anniversary, SNK Corporation has established a new King of Fighters studio to keep the "legacy" going and also bring forth a new "revolution”.
Here’s the official announcement on SNK's website:
Revolutionize the legacy
Fatal Fury, Samurai Shodown,
The King of Fighters, and more—
SNK fighting games have thrilled and delighted fans worldwide
ever since their landmark debut in the 1990s.
The 30th anniversary of The King of Fighters
brings with it another milestone:
the launch of the all-new KOF Studio.
KOF Studio will proudly carry on the storied legacy
of our iconic fighting game IPs while driving their evolution
well into the future.
Get ready for the new battles ahead
as SNK gears up for the revolution at hand,
and remember:
The dream match never ends
The studio's next big game is Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, due out on multiple platforms in April 2025. It's also working on a new Samurai Spirits (Samurai Shodown) action JRPG, with platforms and a release date not yet announced.