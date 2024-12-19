SNK has announced new ACA NEOGEO Selections - this time including Vol. 3 and Vol. 4. It will be releasing for the Switch next year on 10th April 2025, with each collection featuring 10 games previously released as ACA NEOGEO games on the eShop.
Here's a look at the collection, courtesy of Gematsu:
ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 3
- 3 Count Bout
- Baseball Stars 2
- Blazing Star
- Fatal Fury: King of Fighters
- The King of Fighters 96
- Last Resort
- Ninja Combat
- Samurai Shodown III: Blades of Blood
- Sengoku
- World Heroes Perfect
ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 4
- Art of Fighting 3
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The Last Blade
- Metal Slug
- Neo Geo Cup ’98: The Road to the Victory
- Ninja Commando
- Pulstar
- Puzzled
- Ragnagard
- The Super Spy
The first two volumes launched in last week in Japan. You can read more in our previous coverage: