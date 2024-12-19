SNK has announced new ACA NEOGEO Selections - this time including Vol. 3 and Vol. 4. It will be releasing for the Switch next year on 10th April 2025, with each collection featuring 10 games previously released as ACA NEOGEO games on the eShop.

Here's a look at the collection, courtesy of Gematsu:

ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 3

3 Count Bout



Baseball Stars 2



Blazing Star



Fatal Fury: King of Fighters



The King of Fighters 96



Last Resort



Ninja Combat



Samurai Shodown III: Blades of Blood



Sengoku



World Heroes Perfect





ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 4

Art of Fighting 3

The King of Fighters 2000

The Last Blade

Metal Slug

Neo Geo Cup ’98: The Road to the Victory

Ninja Commando

Pulstar

Puzzled

Ragnagard

The Super Spy

