SNK and Pix'n Love have today announced a collector's edition physical Switch release for King of Fighters XIII Global Match as part of the series' 30th anniversary celebrations.
This release is region-free, limited to just 330 copies and will set you back 89,90 € or your regional equivalent - with pre-orders now available and a release date scheduled for Spring 2025.
As you can see, this particular released comes with an official NEGGEO snapcase, an 80-page artbook, original soundtrack and four double-sided lithographs.
"Released in 2010 on arcade system, THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII has established itself as one of the most popular episodes of the famous SNK series. Adored by fans around the world for its superb 2D realization and complex game mechanics, this installment offers particularly intense fights with tight timing and a diabolical system of counter-attacks. Fruit of all the know-how acquired by the Japanese company, the legendary masterpiece returns today in an ultimate version on Nintendo Switch and PS4!
"Entitled THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII - GLOBAL MATCH (KOF XIII GM), SNK's centerpiece offers an optimal experience on Nintendo Switch and PS4: netcode rollback for online play, lobbies, spectator features, imposing cast, numerous game modes..."
[source pixnlove.com]
It's not even worth my time to try to get a copy with only 330 available.
I can vouch for Pix n Love.
They have great customer communication and always deliver.
I have Have a Nice Death Collectors Edition pre-ordered through them atm and it has been delayed but they let me know that they are hoping to deliver them in the next week or so.
I've also ordered Souldiers, NMH 3, Young Souls and Nefasto's Misadventures Collectors Editions off them and they are of extremely high quality.
Oh sweet, that sounds pretty coo--aaaand they're gone.
KOF XIII is one of the most bland and boring KOF games, anyway. Best KOF games still are not on Switch:
KOF02UM.
KOF98UMFE.
KOF XI.
😔
@Vyacheslav333 KOF with fillers are the best? Seem like those are way more boring. Two of those aren't even canon.
