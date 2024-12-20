SNK and Pix'n Love have today announced a collector's edition physical Switch release for King of Fighters XIII Global Match as part of the series' 30th anniversary celebrations.

This release is region-free, limited to just 330 copies and will set you back 89,90 € or your regional equivalent - with pre-orders now available and a release date scheduled for Spring 2025.





Discover a selection of 4 KOF games with official NEOGEO snapcase and exclusive cover numbered to 330 copies each.



Also available in Deluxe box set on



As you can see, this particular released comes with an official NEGGEO snapcase, an 80-page artbook, original soundtrack and four double-sided lithographs.

"Released in 2010 on arcade system, THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII has established itself as one of the most popular episodes of the famous SNK series. Adored by fans around the world for its superb 2D realization and complex game mechanics, this installment offers particularly intense fights with tight timing and a diabolical system of counter-attacks. Fruit of all the know-how acquired by the Japanese company, the legendary masterpiece returns today in an ultimate version on Nintendo Switch and PS4!

"Entitled THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII - GLOBAL MATCH (KOF XIII GM), SNK's centerpiece offers an optimal experience on Nintendo Switch and PS4: netcode rollback for online play, lobbies, spectator features, imposing cast, numerous game modes..."

Would you be interested in this new physical offering? Let us know.