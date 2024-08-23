Although SNK is currently busy promoting its upcoming release Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, it seems it's gearing up for the "big" 30th anniversary of its all-star fighting game series, The King of Fighters.

In a brief notice on social media, the official SNK account mentioned how there are now just three days left until the 30th anniversary of the long-running series. The King of Fighters 94 originally made its debut in arcades in 1994, following on from Fatal Fury and other SNK series like Art Of Fighting.





3 more days until the 30th anniversary of THE KING OF FIGHTERS!!



✨BIG ANNOUNCEMENT✨
3 more days until the 30th anniversary of THE KING OF FIGHTERS!!
Get ready🔥 #KOF

Many of The King of Fighter's retro entries have been made available on the Switch eShop as ACA NeoGeo releases.

In July, SNK released SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos on the Nintendo Switch with rollback netcode. Last year in November, it also released The King of Fighters: XIII: Global Match on the Switch with "overhauled online functionality".