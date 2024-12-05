Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

The end is nigh for SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive Classics on the Switch eShop, as Sega will be delisting the game from digital storefronts on 6th December 2024.

Sega announced it would be taking the classic game collection down from the eShop — and other games across Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation storefronts — last month, and today is the last day you can get your hand on this compilation digitally. That came around quickly, didn't it?

Genesis / Mega Drive Classics are currently at full price on the eShop — USD $29.99 / GBP £29.99 — so you'll have to shell out if you want the collection digitally. Fortunately, it is available physically, but it's still disappointing to see Sega remove the collection. Especially one this good.

Sure, most games in the collection have been rereleased before — though lots of those are also being delisted — and some are playable on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive app via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, but this is still a fantastic way to play over 50 classics.

Will Sega be releasing a new collection? Or will it rerelease them differently? Time will tell. We hope they will be made available again in some way. In the meantime, if you want to know which Sega games you can play via NSO, then have a look at our complete list of games.

Have you downloaded Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Classics on the eShop yet? Let us know down below.