Sega has today announced it's delisting SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive Classics from Nintendo's Switch eShop. The company will also be delisting multiple games and collections across Steam, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

This classic collection will be removed from the Switch eShop on 6th December 2024. After this, the title will be "unavailable for new purchases". If you have already purchased this collection though, it will still be available to download and play at any time.

"Select games and bundles will be delisted from virtual stores, becoming unavailable for new purchases. Your owned games will still be available in your library."

And in case you're wondering, yes - you'll still be able to play "some of these games" via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. Sega has confirmed games in these subscription libraries will remain. Here's the official response about this:

"Yes, select individual classic titles will still be playable for those who have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription."

You can find out more about all of this and see the games being removed on other platforms on Sega's support page. This collection was originally released digitally and physically for the Nintendo Switch in 2018. You can see the full list of games in this collection in our previous coverage.