Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Publisher Clear River Games has revealed a new trailer for Omega 6: The Triangle Stars from developers Happymeal Inc and Pleocene ahead of its playable appearance at this year's Gamescom.

The trailer is the first English language showcase for the game, which is currently scheduled to release at some point in 2025. Boasting some lovely pixel art visuals, Omege 6 is the brainchild of ex-Nintendo developer Tayaka Imamura, who has taken the lead with its story and art direction. Shinobu Amayake, another ex-Nintendo dev, is composing the game's sci--fi-inspired soundtrack.

It certainly looks different, and we'll be keeping a close eye on this one as we get ever closer to its release window. For now, let's check out the official synopsis:

"OMEGA 6 The Triangle Stars follows the adventures of Thunder and Kyra, two humanoids entrusted by their creator, Dr Victor Franklin, with discovering a new planet for the human race to inhabit after earth has become overrun with an influx of migratory extra-terrestrials. Journeying the cosmos onboard their craft, Omega 6, before our heroes can find mankind's new home, they must first traverse ancient ruins in pursuit of the ultimate treasure in order to pay off... a planetary loan?!"

What are your thoughts on this one so far? It's got some strong pedigree behind it, but will you be picking it up? Go on and tell us.