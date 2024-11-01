Takaya Imamura, famed ex-Nintendo developer known for his work on the F-Zero and Star Fox franchises, has taken to social media to ponder the possibility of a Star Fox Zero release on Nintendo's upcoming 'Switch 2'.

Noting how he wasn't involved much in the development of the Wii U title, he states that's it's been a while since he last played it. What's particularly interesting is Imamura's assumption that, at this late stage in the Switch's life cycle, a port to the current console likely won't occur.

"I wonder if I'll be able to play Star Fox Zero on Switch 2... I'm not really involved in game development for this title, so I've been dying to play it for the first time in a while. The music is also great!"

Of course, anything is possible, and given the fact that Nintendo recently announced the launch of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on the Switch, we wouldn't completely rule out further ports before (or even after) the launch of the 'Switch 2'.

Despite the game's overall lukewarm reception, it would be quite nice to see Star Fox Zero released on a more modern platform, whether that's the current Switch or its eventual successor. Mind you, it's rather dependent on utilising the Wii U Gamepad for its core mechanics, so it would be interesting to see how Nintendo would adapt it for the Switch's format.