Legendary Nintendo designer Takaya Imamura is a favourite here at Nintendo Life. Having worked on Star Fox, F-Zero, and being the art director on The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, his credits are pretty impressive. And he's recently been reflecting on his time at Nintendo again, specifically, working under Shigeru Miyamoto.

In an interview with Games Radar at Gamescom, the artist — who is currently promoting the upcoming game based on his Omega 6 comic — said he was incredibly proud to " work under Shigeru Miyamoto-san for so long". Who wouldn't, after all? But it goes beyond just pride — there's also a huge level of respect there.

Imamura-san told Games Radar that Miyamoto is "a really kind, hard-working person... but when it comes to game design, he doesn't accept compromise." A perfectionist at heart, then. And it shows from the many, many games Miyamoto-san has worked on over the years.

Even with that impressive legacy we mentioned above, Imamura-san told the publication that he wanted to leave some of that history behind: "I wanted to get out. And if I was going to get out and leave, I wanted to make my own IP as soon as possible."

And, fortunately, he's done that with Omega 6. He created the comic book alongside his tenure as a teacher at the International Professional University of Technology in Osaka. The video game adaptation was announced in 2022 and got its first English-language trailer earlier this year.

