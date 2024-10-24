Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

We all know the Switch 2 is coming. We all know it's going to be revealed at some point before the end of the current financial year (March 2025). But what happens to the humble Switch when its successor eventually releases? Will Nintendo just let it die?

No, of course not. With the console nearing 150 million units sold since its release in 2017, Nintendo will want to keep supporting the device for those not particularly keen on upgrading for the time being. However, according to YouTuber tvPH (known as 'Brazil' on resetera), the company will likely lean heavily on third-party support while its first-party studios largely migrate over to the Switch 2.

One such third-party publisher in question, is – surprise surprise – Ubisoft. Despite facing some difficulties in recent months, the French publisher is supposedly looking to release a remaster for Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2025 alongside a remaster for Rayman 3 (however, tvPH clarifies that he's unsure whether this is the same 'remake' project that's been previously reported).

Ubisoft will reportedly also release two more unnamed games, while both Bandai Namco and EA are also said to be leveraging support for the Switch in 2025 as part of Nintendo's initiative to bolster the console's software lineup.

tvPH also mentions that Nintendo itself is also planning on launching two more remasters in 2025 in addition to Donkey Kong Country Returns HD. While he refrained from mentioning the titles by name, he stated that one will be from the GameCube the other from the 3DS.