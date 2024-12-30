Nintendo has shared an adorable piece of artwork for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom as it looks ahead to 2025 and "all the wisdom it brings".

The artwork itself is a pastel-based image of our heroine chilling out atop a small hill with her companion Tri in tow along with a couple of Zols (which, presumably, are friendly echoes of the gelatinous green blobs).

2025 will no doubt be a pretty significant year for Nintendo, with the firm looking to make a new announcement on the Switch successor at some point before the end of March. Some folks online are speculating that said announcement could arrive as soon as next week, but we'll believe it when we see it.

As for Echoes of Wisdom, fans can rest assured that it, along with your entire Switch library, will be playable on the new 'Switch 2' via backward compatibility. The game launched on 26th September 2024 to strong critical reception, with our own 9/10 review stating that it "should be the new standard for top-down Zelda going forward".