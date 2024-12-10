The longlist for the 2025 BAFTA Game Awards is here and Nintendo's own The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is in the running for the top prize.

58 games have made it onto the BAFTA longlist this year, with each of the 17 categories currently home to 10 potential nominees. These games now make it through to the next round of voting, before the more streamlined nominee lists are revealed on 4th March.

But back to Zelda! The princess' latest adventure joins the likes of Astro Bot, Metaphor: Refantazio, Black Myth: Wukong and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on the longlist for Best Game, but other Switch eShop delights like Animal Well, Balatro and Thank Goodness You're Here! have also made it to this initial stage — which we love to see.

The full longlist for the 2025 awards was shared on the BAFTA website and we have gathered together the 'Best Game' initial nominees below:

ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Damn, we love a bit of Zelda, but that's some tough competition! Outside this category, Echoes of Wisdom also pops up in the running for both the 'Game Design' and 'Family' (obviously) awards, with Super Mario Party Jamboree landing a spot on the longlist in the 'Multiplayer' category.

All these games will be whittled down to the official nominees in March, before the victors are crowned at the awards ceremony on 8th April 2025.