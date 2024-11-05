Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has sold a total of 2.58 million units since its release on 26th September 2024.

Now, officially, the financial data covers the first six-month period of FY2025 ending on September 30th 2024. Nintendo has played a bit fast and loose when it comes to announcing sales for new titles, so it's not known at this time whether the figures for Echoes of Wisdom just cover the six days between its release and the end of the six-month period, or if Nintendo has simply pulled the most recent data available.

Regardless, 2.58 million is a nice start for the game. Sure, it's not even close to the kind of numbers Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild have managed, but for a new top-down Zelda game that shifts its focus over to more puzzle-solving gameplay, it's decent enough.

That number will likely increase further as we move toward the end of 2024 and into 2025. We're not anticipating gangbusters for this one, but we'd expect it to eventually fall in line with Link's Awakening, which itself has sold over 6 million units.

Nintendo has also updated its hardware figures for the Nintendo Switch, noting a continued downward trend as we await news on its successor. It has also reconfirmed its upcoming Switch line-up for the remainder of 2024 and 2025, while also updating its top ten best-selling software list.