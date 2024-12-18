I don't care about Marvel vs. Capcom, but I just wanna say how great it is these gaming companies really seem to be taking fan feedback to heart. I don't care what anybody says--this is the best time to be a gamer.

Capcom is bringing back Okami and potentially a slew of other titles like Mega Man or maybe Viewtiful Joe, localizing the Japanese-exclusive Ace Attorney games, etc.

Namco is remastering Pac-Man World, Klonoa, the Tales Of series, Baten Kaitos, and Katamari.

SEGA is remastering and releasing new games in franchises such as Sonic, Monkey Ball, and Samba de Amigo that are actually GOOD, with more on the way like Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, and Golden Axe.

Ubisoft is bringing back the Rayman IP.

A new Ninja Gaiden just got announced.

Crash and Spyro got beautiful HD trilogies. SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom was remastered, with both it and Crash Bandicoot getting a brand-new entry this gen.

All the classic Tomb Raider games are getting remastered.

The Mario Mandates have listed and RPG's are finally back!

Metroid Prime 4 is on the cusp of releasing.

We got our first 3D Kirby game, our first nonlinear Pokémon and Sonic games, our first (and second) open-world Zelda games, and our first sandbox 3D Mario game after 15 years.

Smash Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 have insane amounts of content and are objectively the definitive games in their respective franchises.

Mario Party is great again.

2017 to now has been PEAK gaming. Nothing comes close to this. It doesn't matter how many F2P games with microtransactions and AI art are out there; if that's all you feel like you see nowadays, you're living under a rock.

I just hope Sony follows suit after the success of Astrobot and brings back Jak and Daxter, Sly Cooper, Ape Escape and other classic franchises. And, of course, Microsoft needs to revive Rare titles like Banjo and Konker, but NSO is a start at least.

I feel really, really positive about the years ahead as a gamer. It's easy to take for granted, but in 2016, so many of my dream game announcements felt like nothing more than pipe dreams. But flash forward less than a decade later, and I've probably had more than 30 seemingly "impossible" wishes come true!

It's amazing what can happen when developers actually LISTEN. Hollywood has also been very tone-deaf toward consumer interests, but I think diminishing returns and the ease of being able to see what audiences actually are looking for via social media will soon change that. Look how Into the Spiderverse has had such an overwhelmingly positive impact on CG-animated movies.

The future is bright for gamers.