Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics has been available on the Switch for handful of months now, and Capcom has this week launched an online survey asking fans what they think of it to "help inform the development of future titles".
This survey is open until 28th February 2025 and asks basic personal information, if you've purchased the game, the platform you bought it on, the games you've played in the collection, and how you would rate the collection and its features overall.
There are multiple other questions in there as well and even some areas where you can respond in written form - including general feedback, so if you want Capcom to know how you feel, be sure to participate. You'll also be asked to acknowledge other Capcom fighting series (like Darkstalkers and Rival Schools) you've played, along with your favourite game genre.
And when you're done you'll unlock a free wallpaper for your mobile and desktop devices. Capcom is also currently hosting a sale on this collection in select regions - offering a 20% discount for a limited time on the Switch eShop.
Capcom has already announced its next compilation will be Capcom Fighting Collection 2, due out at some point in 2025. It will include eight fighting game titles in total:
- Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro
- Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
- Capcom Fighting Evolution
- Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER
- Project Justice
- Power Stone
- Power Stone 2
- Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein