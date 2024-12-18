There might not have been much activity on the Mega Man front in recent times, but it seems we've now got a new update courtesy of the Amazon 'Secret Level' episode. According to the fansite Rockman Corner, two new names have supposedly been added to the Mega Man development team:

Rockman Corner: "In the credits for Secret Level episode Mega Man: Start, we see Shingo Izumi and Hiroshi Ito. Izumi, who joined Capcom in 2018, was the producer behind Monster Hunter: World and the recent Ghost Trick HD remaster. Ito was a producer on Monster Hunter Stories, its sequel, and the Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise."

Izumi and Ito apparently haven't worked on a Mega Man game before and this is said to signal the arrival of "new talent" following the departure of the series producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya in 2023. It's speculated their "experience as producers" could likely indicate leadership positions.

One other member of Capcom's internal Mega Man development team is apparently Masakazu Eguchi, who directed Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. This discovery follows the news last week Capcom would be reviving dormant IPs - starting with Okami and Onimusha.