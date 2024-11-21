In case you missed it, Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is getting a physical Switch release this week.

If you do happen to be picking up a hard copy, select regions and stores will be offering a bonus physical comic while supplies last. It's a "new" 32 page physical copy and will come "packed in the game". Here's a teaser, courtesy of Capcom's socials and the GameStop website:





Get it in 2 days on PS4 and Nintendo Switch!



➡️ Pre-order - pic.twitter.com/RHR98SrYU0 Here's a look at a few pages from the comic that comes with the physical version of #MvCFightingCollection Get it in 2 days on PS4 and Nintendo Switch!➡️ Pre-order - https://t.co/0oMyJxu1V9 November 20, 2024

Capcom has listed this deal in the US for the Switch and PlayStation physical releases at GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. It will be available for $50 USD or your regional equivalent.

When this collection was released for the Switch in September, we called it a stunning showcase of '90s fighter evolution, awarding it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars.