In case you missed it, Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is getting a physical Switch release this week.
If you do happen to be picking up a hard copy, select regions and stores will be offering a bonus physical comic while supplies last. It's a "new" 32 page physical copy and will come "packed in the game". Here's a teaser, courtesy of Capcom's socials and the GameStop website:
Capcom has listed this deal in the US for the Switch and PlayStation physical releases at GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. It will be available for $50 USD or your regional equivalent.
When this collection was released for the Switch in September, we called it a stunning showcase of '90s fighter evolution, awarding it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars.