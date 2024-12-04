Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP wasn't in the best state at launch, but the developer Dragami Games has rolled out multiple updates since then smoothing out some issues, fixing bugs, improving performance and even adding some bonus content.

With this in mind, the latest update (Version 1.07) has now gone live across multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch. As highlighted by the company CEO Yoshima Yasuda it comes with various bug fixes as well as a "pin-up outfit" for Juliet.

You can see this outfit on display in the video below. Along with this are the full patch notes for this latest update:



pic.twitter.com/lI54oDmetX December 4, 2024

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - Version 1.07 (4th December 2024)

Major items included in the latest update

1.Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the controller would vibrate when a survivor was attacked. Fixed an issue where the position of some zombies would shift significantly when they were defeated. Fixed a bug where some zombies would sometimes stop moving. Fixed a bug where some zombies could get buried inside walls. Fixed a bug where some zombies were playing inappropriate motions when attacking. Fixed a bug where flying zombies could not fly under certain conditions. Fixed a bug where zombie animations were not playing correctly in some events. Fixed a bug where the controller was not vibrating during some events. Fixed an issue where when restarting or continuing some stages of Time Attack, the game would start from the beginning of the stage instead of from the checkpoint. Fixed a bug where recovery items in some stages were not displayed correctly. Fixed an issue where the camera would not return when the basketball mini-game ended in Stage 1. Fixed an issue where progress could become impossible in Stage 4.

2.Other updates

Addition of new costume “Pin-up Outfit”

