Japanese developer Outside has announced that its bullet-hell shmup Redneg Allstars Swing-By Edition will not release in the US or Europe, having being refused classification in both regions. As such, the game is now exclusive to the Japanese eShop (thanks, Automaton).
When asked on social media when the game would release in the US, Outside stated "The game has been rejected in Europe and the US due to expression restrictions, so it will be available only in the Japan eShop".
It's not clear exactly what these so-called 'expression restrictions' refer to, but it's likely that the rating boards aren't too keen on the combination of suggestive elements (i.e. exaggerated parts of the female anatomy) alongside the cutesy, almost child-friendly artwork and pastel colour-scheme. According to the Steam page, the game also contains 'elements associated with drug abuse'.
What's particularly amusing to us is how tame the game looks in comparison to some of the mature titles already available on the Switch eShop – at least at first glance, that is. We can't be 100% certain that it doesn't contain something outrageously inappropriate, so if you happen to have played this one and have some more information on what kind of content it contains, then do let us know.
Otherwise, if you're into bullet-hell shmups and fancy giving this one a go, then you're going to have to grab it from the Japanese Switch eShop.
What do you make of this decision? Will you be picking up Redneg Allstars Swing-By Edition from the Japanese eShop? Let us know with a comment down below.
[source x.com, via automaton-media.com]
Comments 25
I've never been too keen on this but surely if it's given an appropraite age rating then it should be available everywhere!
Wasn't expecting to see the bewbs on my bsky scroll!
There's more to classifying a game than just the aesthetics of it. I don't know about how the US classifications are done but I was told this directly by someone at PEGI who rates the games, that a few people at PEGI play through the entire game before they decide a rating for it. If a complaint is received, e.g. "this game is rated too low, it should be rated 18 due to its content" then the staff will replay the entire game in order to determine whether it should be reclassified or not.
I checked and it has a 12+ rating in Japan. How on earth did it get rejected in the west? Surely it could've gotten a 16+ or even 18+ rating here and would've been fine.
I suspect that the issue really is that they didn't get the approval for the age rating they were aiming for and instead of going for a higher age rating, they decided to gatekeep the game to Japan.
I'm guessing that they've been "rejected" at their request for a rating of suitable for all ages/a specific young age rating
Their tweet does not specify that it will never come out. It could well be going through an appeals process to keep a lower rating before being released, but they didn't allocate time for such a process when pushing towards the release date.
@Astropez Yeah, that's entirely possible! Balatro had a similar issue earlier this year.
I'm waiting to hear what the actual reason is in detail, but if it's because of the rating boards in the sense that they straight up rejected it and not that the developers didn't accept a higher rating then unfortunately (self-)censorship is at an even further stage than I feared here in Europe and the US - kudos to them for sticking to their guns if the latter is the case even though it will reduce their sales as the conditions for an increase in rating are becoming more and more ridiculous, look at what happened to Balatro!
That artwork is ugly as hell.
Was not expecting to see a girl with Humoungos hungolomghnoloughongus proportions when I woke up today.
I can't say anything about the game itself, but loads of companies in Japan do this sort of thing because males are gonna be males. Expect a lot more headlines like this in the next 4 years, considering the way the world is going.
Yeah I'd reject it more for looking like hot garbage. I'm sure they just need to iron out what rating it will get with each board which is surely not an all ages. But hey based on that x post, never miss an opportunity to tug at the outrage gland by implying big bad N is repressing a game. No better way to move what looks like a waste of money.
The developers have made their hatred of women clear via that vile and degrading imagery. Nothing of value was lost. I expect some outraged replies from misogynistic pornsick bros now; just save it, I'm not interested. Focus instead on treating your sickness and strive to become better human beings.
@Zebetite True, I can't be a male in Portugal. The other day I was walking down the street and someone started throwing rocks at me because i'm a male and that's a big no no around here, it's tough to be a male in the west I swear.
Problem with rating classifications is that you can have two individuals look at a game differently, and rate it different.
I do hope PEGI and ESRB are not as messy as game classification on Steam (some people that rate if a game may or may not release on Steam hate anything anime, but would be fine with a 18+ western game containing "adult" scenes, even while the anime game they just refused was more tame than Witcher 3...)
Anyhow, Steam is sadly a more extreme example (as a PC and handheld gamer, I deal a lot with them just like Nintendo for my games to play)
But it did happen a few times that rating boards (ESRB and PEGI for example) refused a game for baffling reasons.
@MeanBeanEgg I'm sure in some other reality that might be considered clever. I was trying to mention how perpetually horny people are, usually guys, without spelling it out but here we are.
It might be worth noting that this studio's previous two games "Like Dreamer" and "Cosmo Dreamer" are in the eShop, with a 12 and a 7 rating in the european eShop. And I'm pretty sure those games have big boobies in them as well.
So I'm leaning more towards it being the drug thing
Who cares? It doesn‘t look like they‘re reinventing the wheel here.
@JohnnyMind I wouldn't say it's a censorship issue per se. Japan is VERY liberal with age rating, especially of sexual things and is in general ok with younglings being used in sexual acts (just look at shota). Watching the trailer for the game and seeing the age rating in Japan is 12+, yeah, there's no way that would even fly under 16 in the US and Europe - and for good reasons. If it were less I would be one of the firsts to file a complaint, even though I have no kids and despite being far from a puritan.
But we don't know the reasons so it's just speculation (and I'm a lot against speculation) and I was just mentioning it could be the issue because sexy and/or mature games are almost never rejected in Europe with the proper age rating.
Almost because there were a very few exceptions with games inviting to hate/discrimination/extermination of groups of people, but you can count those on your hands.
I got back problems just by looking at that thumbnail
I wonder if we are at the point where Japanese developers of deeply niche and unremarkable looking games are exploiting the Western 'Culture Wars' as a marketing strategy.
How many more people will buy this because they are 'fighting censorship' that would never of heard of this otherwise.
Not saying that is the case here, just wondering.
@KingofRedLions
The irony is you showing far more misandry than I've seen anyone show misogyny here on Nintendo Life.
How you or anyone else thinks this one very cartoony character with comically large breasts is some kind of pornbait and not just a joke is beyond me.
That said, I'm not really into bullet hells, nor whatever art style this game is going for. But hopefully this is mostly about the drug thing and they didn't get the age rating they wanted, rather than it being an issue of the art style contrasting with the content.
oh PLEASE. 😒🙄
there are other, more egregiously salacious games on the eshop than this.
this is a self-inflicted restriction by the developer, seemingly to get pity purchases. well the developer will get no pity from me.
@AJWolfTill "How many more people will buy this because they are 'fighting censorship'?"
Too many.
Sounds like it was possibly rejected by Nintendo of America/Europe rather than by the ESRB/PEGI.
Does the ESRB even reject anything? 🤔
And PEGI has been quite permissive with some rather explicit releases that would never have seen the light of day in the States. 🤷♂️
