Japanese developer Outside has announced that its bullet-hell shmup Redneg Allstars Swing-By Edition will not release in the US or Europe, having being refused classification in both regions. As such, the game is now exclusive to the Japanese eShop (thanks, Automaton).

When asked on social media when the game would release in the US, Outside stated "The game has been rejected in Europe and the US due to expression restrictions, so it will be available only in the Japan eShop".

It's not clear exactly what these so-called 'expression restrictions' refer to, but it's likely that the rating boards aren't too keen on the combination of suggestive elements (i.e. exaggerated parts of the female anatomy) alongside the cutesy, almost child-friendly artwork and pastel colour-scheme. According to the Steam page, the game also contains 'elements associated with drug abuse'.

What's particularly amusing to us is how tame the game looks in comparison to some of the mature titles already available on the Switch eShop – at least at first glance, that is. We can't be 100% certain that it doesn't contain something outrageously inappropriate, so if you happen to have played this one and have some more information on what kind of content it contains, then do let us know.

Otherwise, if you're into bullet-hell shmups and fancy giving this one a go, then you're going to have to grab it from the Japanese Switch eShop.

What do you make of this decision? Will you be picking up Redneg Allstars Swing-By Edition from the Japanese eShop? Let us know with a comment down below.