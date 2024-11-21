Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

Update [ ]: Following last week's announcement, this same "frame rate improvement update" has now officially been released for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP on the Nintendo Switch.

Once again, it comes loaded with improvements for the game's frame rate and also addresses multiple bugs. We've got the English patch notes from the official website, bumping the game up to Version 1.06:



Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - Version 1.06 (20th November 2024)

Nintendo Switch

Major items included in the latest update

1. Bug Fix

Fixed a bug in which the timing of subtitles displayed in some languages could be off. Fixed a bug that Juliette's facial expressions were sometimes not displayed correctly. Fixed a bug in which character introduction images were not displayed correctly in some events. Fixed problematic collisions in some stages. Fixed a bug that prevented Juliette from performing actions correctly in some areas. Fixed a bug in which some items were hidden in the options screen in some languages. Fixed a bug in Stage 5 where graphics were corrupted after sparkle hunting. Fixed a bug in Stage 5 where zombies would stop moving after using a nick ticket at a specific time.

2. Optimization and balancing

Optimized processing of scenes in 45 locations. Adjusted the number of zombies appearing simultaneously in some scenes.

You can find out a bit more about this latest update in our original story below.

Original Story: Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP didn't arrive in the best state when it was released on the Switch and multiple other platforms in September. Fortunately, Dragami Games has been slowly improving Juliet's zombie-hunting adventure.

With this in mind, the company's CEO Yoshima Yasuda has now revealed the team has "finally" completed work on improving the frame rate in the Nintendo iteration. According to a translation, the team "picked out 45 scenes" where the frame rate had extreme drops and worked on reducing "processing load and decentralizing loading processes".

The update (officially referred to as the "frame rate improvement update") still needs to go through the approval process, but once it's done, here's a sample of what you can expect:



Specifically, we picked out 45 scenes where the fps dropped extremely, and worked on reducing processing load and decentralizing loading processes!

According to recent data, this cult classic hack-and-slash has been quite the success for Dragami Games - significantly exceeding its parent company's initial sales targets and also providing an "unexpected financial boost" (GameBiz via Automaton):