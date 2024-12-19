Sigh. Another week, another Jamboree win.
Yes, the latest look at the physical software charts from Japan is in (thanks, Famitsu), and Super Mario Party Jamboree has rolled yet another winner, putting an additional 95,817 sales on top of its already impressive total.
Overall, things look very same-y this week, with the Switch dominating as we roll towards Christmas. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake still sits in second, with a perfectly respectable 54,924 sales, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership also continues to perform well, putting up bigger numbers than it achieved last time.
Apart from that, it's all familiar faces. For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:
Things are slightly more unusual on the hardware side of things, with the three Switch models dominating the podium. The OLED took home another 56,127 sales, followed by the Lite and standard models, pushing the PS5 into fourth. It is the run up to Christmas, after all.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (9th - 15th Dec)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|56,127
|8,421,587
|2
|Switch Lite
|
25,627
|6,300,332
|3
|Switch
|17,628
|19,993,141
|4
|PlayStation 5
|13,594
|5,356,494
|
5
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|
5,504
|118,335
|
6
|PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|2,476
|892,397
|
7
|
Xbox Series X - Digital Edition
|1,219
|12,331
|
8
|Xbox Series X
|355
|313,720
|
9
|Xbox Series S
|339
|327,100
|
10
|PlayStation 4
|
47
|7,928,983
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
Comments
Glad to see mario Brothership still on the list.
Its my most played game lol, game is just soo good pff.
Mario party Jamboree will be a Christmas present.
Love to see Jamboree on top and selling almost as twice as Dragon Quest III in second which in turn sold almost as twice as 8 Deluxe in third - what a top 3 this week!
Also happy to see Echoes of Wisdom in 5th, Brothership in 6th and then for the rest of the top 10 the usual suspects Ultimate, New Horizons, Momotaro Dentetsu and Switch Sports other than of course Switch still selling well!
Wow, Jamboree nearly reaching 100K is impressive. Once again Switch takes the board with mostly evergreen titles, but I am slightly surprised that a Pokemon title has rarely broken into the top 10 as of late.
PS sales doing great….. 🤭
Woohoo, almost 100 thousand for the Switch.
Lucky for Sony the PS2 is still doing so well! Hahahaha, ahem.
Still find it amazing that MK8D is still in the top 10.
Why would Nintendo bother bringing out the next one when it is still selling.
Glad Jamboree doing so good. While I would love for them to give us updates/dlc, I doubt it will come with the new console so close to us.
@Bunkerneath and top 3 to boot, not like it's clinging on. It's remarkable.
Wow three times in a row Super Mario Party Jamboree is on top of the chart and again three times in a row it still failed to beat Dragon Quest III HD 2D total unit sales and like before that doesn't even include the PS5 version's numbers at all either. Nothing is stopping Dragon Quest III from being dominant over Jamboree and Jamboree had a one month head start over Dragon Quest III too.
@GrailUK ps2 is killing it 😂
