Sigh. Another week, another Jamboree win.

Yes, the latest look at the physical software charts from Japan is in (thanks, Famitsu), and Super Mario Party Jamboree has rolled yet another winner, putting an additional 95,817 sales on top of its already impressive total.

Overall, things look very same-y this week, with the Switch dominating as we roll towards Christmas. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake still sits in second, with a perfectly respectable 54,924 sales, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership also continues to perform well, putting up bigger numbers than it achieved last time.

Apart from that, it's all familiar faces. For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (9th - 15th Dec) Total Unit Sales 1 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 95,817 701,543 2

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Switch 54,924 856,583 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 25,537 6,122,159 4 Minecraft Switch 17,985 3,721,540 5 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Switch 14,964 338,468 6 Mario & Luigi: Brothership Switch 14,893 126,143 7 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch 13,742 5,653,155 8 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 13,563 7,992,807 9 Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! Switch 12,330 1,188,938 10 Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 11,678 1,490,940

Things are slightly more unusual on the hardware side of things, with the three Switch models dominating the podium. The OLED took home another 56,127 sales, followed by the Lite and standard models, pushing the PS5 into fourth. It is the run up to Christmas, after all.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (9th - 15th Dec) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 56,127 8,421,587 2 Switch Lite 25,627 6,300,332 3 Switch 17,628 19,993,141 4 PlayStation 5 13,594 5,356,494 5 PlayStation 5 Pro 5,504 118,335 6 PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 2,476 892,397 7 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition 1,219 12,331 8 Xbox Series X 355 313,720 9 Xbox Series S 339 327,100 10 PlayStation 4 47 7,928,983

< Previous charts

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.