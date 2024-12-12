Well, this is becoming something of a trend, isn't it? After retaking the throne last week, Super Mario Party Jamboree has stuck around at the top of the Japanese charts in Famitsu's latest look.

In fact, the top three are unchanged this week, with Jamboree, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe all maintaining their spots on the podium. Echoes of Wisdom has popped back into the top 10 this time around, which is always nice to see, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership has moved up a spot to land in fifth.

There are also some newbies to take note of, with the Japanese-exclusive dino mech builder/battler HoneHoneZaurus X Chogattai! Build & Battle arriving in eighth, and FANTASIAN Neo Dimension making its chart debut in tenth.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (2nd - 8th Dec) Total Unit Sales 1 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 73,087 605,726 2

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Switch 58,741 801,659 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 18,924 6,096,622 4 Minecraft Switch 12,641 3,703,555 5 Mario & Luigi: Brothership Switch 11,341 111,250 6 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 11,072 7,979,244 7 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Switch 10,750 323,504 8 HoneHoneZaurus X Chogattai! Build & Battle Switch 10,393 NEW 9 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch 9,248 5,636,573 10 FANTASIAN Neo Dimension Switch 9,078 NEW

The hardware chart presents more of the same Switch dominance that we've been seeing in recent weeks. The OLED model sits at the top once again with an additional 47,464 sales, while the standard model PS5 follows behind on 39,920.

Combining the Switch SKUs gives a total of 80,428 units sold this week, and the PS5 models combine for 50,365.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position Console Unit Sales (2nd - 8th Dec) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 47,464 8,365,460 2 PlayStation 5 39,920 5,342,900 3 Switch Lite 21,012 6,274,705 4 Switch 11,952 19,975,513 5 PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 6,530 889,921 6 PlayStation 5 Pro 3,915 112,831 7 Xbox Series X 1,399 313,365 8 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition 990 11,112 9 Xbox Series S 617 326,761 10 PlayStation 4 52 7,928,936

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.