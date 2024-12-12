Well, this is becoming something of a trend, isn't it? After retaking the throne last week, Super Mario Party Jamboree has stuck around at the top of the Japanese charts in Famitsu's latest look.
In fact, the top three are unchanged this week, with Jamboree, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe all maintaining their spots on the podium. Echoes of Wisdom has popped back into the top 10 this time around, which is always nice to see, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership has moved up a spot to land in fifth.
There are also some newbies to take note of, with the Japanese-exclusive dino mech builder/battler HoneHoneZaurus X Chogattai! Build & Battle arriving in eighth, and FANTASIAN Neo Dimension making its chart debut in tenth.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:
The hardware chart presents more of the same Switch dominance that we've been seeing in recent weeks. The OLED model sits at the top once again with an additional 47,464 sales, while the standard model PS5 follows behind on 39,920.
Combining the Switch SKUs gives a total of 80,428 units sold this week, and the PS5 models combine for 50,365.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (2nd - 8th Dec)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|47,464
|8,365,460
|2
|PlayStation 5
|
39,920
|5,342,900
|3
|Switch Lite
|21,012
|6,274,705
|4
|Switch
|11,952
|19,975,513
|
5
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|
6,530
|889,921
|
6
|PlayStation 5 Pro
|3,915
|112,831
|
7
|
Xbox Series X
|1,399
|313,365
|
8
|Xbox Series X - Digital Edition
|990
|11,112
|
9
|Xbox Series S
|617
|326,761
|
10
|PlayStation 4
|
52
|7,928,936
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
[source famitsu.com]
Comments 9
Jeez. Jamboree is really staying put at the top, but I'm glad that DQ 3 HD-2D is still coming in strong. Too bad for Fantasian, just too new and unfamiliar to most to make a large impact.
I also had to look up HoneHoneZaurus X Chogattai! Build & Battle. Looks pretty fun for a kid's game, reminds me of Fossil Fighters, but with plastic toys.
Those PS5 pro sales numbers are just hilariously bad lol.
Nintendo truly dominates the list. Jamboree is such a fantastic game and deserves the number one spot, imo.
@Bigmanfan I got one. It's really nice.
Love to see Jamboree in first!
Also happy to see Dragon Quest III in second, the usual 8 Deluxe in third even though that's quite the jump between 2nd and 3rd, Brothership in 5th, the usual New Horizons in 6th, Echoes of Wisdom in 7th, the usual Ultimate in 9th and last but not least Fantasian in 10th (hoped for better sales, but glad to see it in the Japanese charts at all) other than of course Switch itself still selling well and the most!
Oh, Wow...!
39K from PS5 sales?? 🤯
Great job! 😃
Odd that even when Super Mario Party Jamboree is at the top of the chart, it still failed to beat Dragon Quest III HD 2D's total unit sales and again not counting the PS5 numbers wherever that one is at now. Nice to see Fantasian at least in the top 10 of the chart even if it's a low position. If Square Enix want more dollars to save their very existence, they should know now not to avoid the Switch platform in Japan going forward.
@Anti-Matter Also those are base units too, reason why the base units sell better was cause those are basically premium version of the system. You get better performance, better resolution, a disc drive, backwards compatibility, and an affordable price tag. It's not a ripoff like the PS5 Pro which had worst performance, iffy resolution, no disc drive, and is more expensive.
@MJF I'm sure it is. I've heard a lot of good things. I'm not one of those people who's actively rooting against it or anything, I just find it a little funny.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...