In September, Sega and DC lifted the lid on a brand new comic collaboration transporting Team Sonic to the famous superhero universe. We’ve seen some teasers so far, and now we’ve been given what’s apparently a “first look”.

The art below is what fans can expect to be applied to this crossover series. Once again, it will be penned by Ian Flynn. It’s also been confirmed the illustrations will be done by Adam Bryce Thomas (Archie Comics’ Sonic the Hedgehog comic) - with the cast of Sonic taking on the identity of all sorts of heroes.

Here’s a look at the kind of art you can expect (via Discussing Film):





Written by Ian Flynn and art by Adam Bryce Thomas. First look at the Sonic & DC crossover comic series

You can learn more about this new crossover in our original story below:

Original Story:

Update [Tue 24th Sep, 2024 17:45 BST]:

Sega and DC Comics have elaborated on their upcoming "partnership" and it involves monthly crossover comics between DC and the Blue Blur.

From March 2025, comics penned by Archie Comics writer Ian Flynn will be published all the way through to 2026. These will feature iconic Sonic characters in various DC roles — Shadow as Batman, Sonic as The Flash, Silver as Green Lantern, Amy was Wonder Woman, Knuckles as Superman, and Tails as Cyborg.

Some interesting choices there. But seriously, no Rouge as Batgirl, Sega? It's right there. Anyway, DC and Sega will also be releasing other merchandise and collaborations throughout the project, so stay tuned for more info on that.

Original article [Sun 22nd Sep, 2024 11:30 BST]:

The dark knight Batman this week is celebrating his 85th birthday, and in an interesting little crossover, Sega has teamed up to commemorate his origin. It's not clear if this could lead to more, but the DC Comics description of this same video calls it a "partnership". The following description is also attached:

"The shadows hold the key for what lies ahead...Happy Batman Day!"

This short video is also a bit of promotion for the upcoming release Sonic X Shadow Generations, which will arrive on the Nintendo Switch and many other platforms next month on 24th October.

When the latest Sonic game arrives on Switch, players can look forward to a whole new experience as Shadow the Hedgehog. In our 'hands on' here on Nintendo Life, we even went as far as calling Shadow's new outing a "love letter to Sonic Adventure 2".