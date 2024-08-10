Sega has announced all sorts of things in the lead up to Sonic X Shadow Generations, and now to add to the year of Shadow, it's officially revealed a new manga series is on the way.

It will begin in the October issue of CoroCoro Comic, which goes on sale next month. Here's a first look at Shadow in this new series, along with a machine translation of the attached message shared on social media:

"A manga series about "Sonic x Shadow Generations" will begin in the October issue of CoroCoro Comic, on sale next month: The manga will be written by Yuki Imada! Please look forward to the development that will make even the CoroCoro kids in 2021 fall in love with Sonic!"

The same artist has also shared some other artwork online to promote Sonic X Shadow Generations:

This announcement follows the reveal of the new three-part prologue animated series 'Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings'. Sega will also be showcasing the game at Gamescom 2024, which kicks off in Germany later this month.