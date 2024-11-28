Developer Mintrocket has announced that Dave The Diver has now surpassed an incredible 5 million copies sold.

Announced via a short social media post accompanied by a cute little image of Dave and head chef Bancho, it marks a significant milestone for a game that's only been on the market since June 2023. Originally available on Windows and Mac, a Switch release soon followed in October 2023 before the game made its way to PlayStation earlier this year in April.



"Sleep tomorrow but tonight go diving 🎶!" #DavetheDiver over 5M copies sold✨ November 28, 2024

Dave the Diver also saw its fair share of controversy over its label as an indie game, given that developer Mintrocket is wholly owned by Nexon. This was exacerbated further when the game was nominated for Best Indie Game at the 2023 Game Awards.

Nevertheless, it's pretty awesome, and we called it an "outstandingly funny, enthralling, and weird gem" in our 9/10 review of the Nintendo Switch version.