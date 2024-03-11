Dave The Diver's latest update is now live on Switch. While the patch notes might not be the beefiest out there, this one contains a couple of neat new features, all the same.

The update brings the game up to the catchy version number ver. 1.0.2.651. Alongside a handful of the usual bug fixes, the latest patch also adds a new language option, tweaks restaurant customisation and introduces a new 'Dream Live' rhythm minigame.

The full patch notes were shared by publisher Nexon in a recent forum post and we have collected them together for you to check out below.

Wetsuit on? Let's dive in.

Dave The Diver Ver. 1.0.2.651 (Released 11th March 2024)

[System Improvements]

1) New Language

New language, Russian, has been added.

2) Sea Exploration

Made it so that the game will pause if the controller is disconnected while exploring the ocean.

Fixed an issue where certain buttons behaved awkwardly when on pause screen.

3) Smart Phone App

[After Chapter 4] Added new mini-game ‘Dream Live’. 'Dream Live' let's you play previous rhythm games.



4) Sushi Restaurant

Removed ability to make interior changes during business hours.

5) Other Improvements

Added a guide pop-up to check if DLC is installed on first access after installing DLC.

[Bug Fixes]

1) Sea Exploration

Fixed an issue where the game would crash in certain situations during one of the Pink Dolphin rescue missions.

Fixed an issue that caused some fish to get stuck in walls.

[After Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where mission markers would appear on items even though there were no crab-trap related missions.

Fixed an issue where weapon fragments appeared small during ocean exploration in the DREDGE DLC.

2) Sea People Village

Fixed an issue where in certain situations you could hear BGM overlapping while using the Beluga.

Fixed an issue that caused intermittent frame drops when visiting the seaweed farm while overweight.

3) Smart Phone Apps

Fixed an issue where Cooksta feed would not post Fried Seahorses.

4) Weapons

Fixed some incorrect descriptions of the melee weapon ‘Frozen Cod’.

5) Sushi Restaurant

Fixed an issue where the ability to adjust ingredient quantities did not work properly under certain conditions.

In case you missed it, Dave the Diver is also landing a physical release in Japan (though it is region-free and supports English). Pre-orders are now available for those who want to dip in.