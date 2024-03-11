Dave The Diver's latest update is now live on Switch. While the patch notes might not be the beefiest out there, this one contains a couple of neat new features, all the same.
The update brings the game up to the catchy version number ver. 1.0.2.651. Alongside a handful of the usual bug fixes, the latest patch also adds a new language option, tweaks restaurant customisation and introduces a new 'Dream Live' rhythm minigame.
The full patch notes were shared by publisher Nexon in a recent forum post and we have collected them together for you to check out below.
Wetsuit on? Let's dive in.
Dave The Diver Ver. 1.0.2.651 (Released 11th March 2024)
[System Improvements]
1) New Language
- New language, Russian, has been added.
2) Sea Exploration
- Made it so that the game will pause if the controller is disconnected while exploring the ocean.
- Fixed an issue where certain buttons behaved awkwardly when on pause screen.
3) Smart Phone App
- [After Chapter 4] Added new mini-game ‘Dream Live’.
- 'Dream Live' let's you play previous rhythm games.
4) Sushi Restaurant
- Removed ability to make interior changes during business hours.
5) Other Improvements
- Added a guide pop-up to check if DLC is installed on first access after installing DLC.
[Bug Fixes]
1) Sea Exploration
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash in certain situations during one of the Pink Dolphin rescue missions.
- Fixed an issue that caused some fish to get stuck in walls.
- [After Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where mission markers would appear on items even though there were no crab-trap related missions.
- Fixed an issue where weapon fragments appeared small during ocean exploration in the DREDGE DLC.
2) Sea People Village
- Fixed an issue where in certain situations you could hear BGM overlapping while using the Beluga.
- Fixed an issue that caused intermittent frame drops when visiting the seaweed farm while overweight.
3) Smart Phone Apps
- Fixed an issue where Cooksta feed would not post Fried Seahorses.
4) Weapons
- Fixed some incorrect descriptions of the melee weapon ‘Frozen Cod’.
5) Sushi Restaurant
- Fixed an issue where the ability to adjust ingredient quantities did not work properly under certain conditions.
In case you missed it, Dave the Diver is also landing a physical release in Japan (though it is region-free and supports English). Pre-orders are now available for those who want to dip in.