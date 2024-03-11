Dave the Diver
Image: Nexon

Dave The Diver's latest update is now live on Switch. While the patch notes might not be the beefiest out there, this one contains a couple of neat new features, all the same.

The update brings the game up to the catchy version number ver. 1.0.2.651. Alongside a handful of the usual bug fixes, the latest patch also adds a new language option, tweaks restaurant customisation and introduces a new 'Dream Live' rhythm minigame.

The full patch notes were shared by publisher Nexon in a recent forum post and we have collected them together for you to check out below.

Wetsuit on? Let's dive in.

Dave The Diver Ver. 1.0.2.651 (Released 11th March 2024)

[System Improvements]

1) New Language

  • New language, Russian, has been added.

2) Sea Exploration

  • Made it so that the game will pause if the controller is disconnected while exploring the ocean.
  • Fixed an issue where certain buttons behaved awkwardly when on pause screen.

3) Smart Phone App

  • [After Chapter 4] Added new mini-game ‘Dream Live’.
    • 'Dream Live' let's you play previous rhythm games.

4) Sushi Restaurant

  • Removed ability to make interior changes during business hours.

5) Other Improvements

  • Added a guide pop-up to check if DLC is installed on first access after installing DLC.

[Bug Fixes]

1) Sea Exploration

  • Fixed an issue where the game would crash in certain situations during one of the Pink Dolphin rescue missions.
  • Fixed an issue that caused some fish to get stuck in walls.
  • [After Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where mission markers would appear on items even though there were no crab-trap related missions.
  • Fixed an issue where weapon fragments appeared small during ocean exploration in the DREDGE DLC.

2) Sea People Village

  • Fixed an issue where in certain situations you could hear BGM overlapping while using the Beluga.
  • Fixed an issue that caused intermittent frame drops when visiting the seaweed farm while overweight.

3) Smart Phone Apps

  • Fixed an issue where Cooksta feed would not post Fried Seahorses.

4) Weapons

  • Fixed some incorrect descriptions of the melee weapon ‘Frozen Cod’.

5) Sushi Restaurant

  • Fixed an issue where the ability to adjust ingredient quantities did not work properly under certain conditions.

In case you missed it, Dave the Diver is also landing a physical release in Japan (though it is region-free and supports English). Pre-orders are now available for those who want to dip in.

[source forum.nexon.com]