Dave The Diver's next free DLC is just on the horizon, and you better get running, because a kaiju is on the loose.

Godzilla will be stomping its way into the Blue Hole next week, on 23rd May, developer Mintrocket has announced. However, at the bottom of a detailed blog post over on PlayStation.Blog, there's a little asterisk mentioning that the "Godzilla Content Pack is a time-limited free DLC, only available from May 23 until November 23 [2024]". It isn't quite clear whether it will only be available during that period or will be paid DLC after this period. Still, if you nab it next week, it'll be free! So it's time to dive in.

Godzilla has invaded, and the G-Force has arrived at the Blue Hole to inform Dave of the dangers lurking beneath the depths. Dave will eventually come face-to-face with the kaiju, who has been injured. However, you'll also have to deal with Ebirah, the deep-sea kaiju.

Dave's previous DLC crossover involved the indie hit Dredge, a Lovecraftian fishing game. This is definitely a more unexpected crossover, but for the 70th anniversary of Godzilla, is pretty appropriate. The last big update also brought us a brand new minigame.